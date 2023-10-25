The Daily Advertiser
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes defender Ben Halse has returned to AFL Canberra club Eastlake

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 25 2023 - 4:00pm
MCUE defender Ben Halse is returning to AFL Canberra club Eastlake next season after a two-year stint with the Goannas. Picture by Madeline Begley
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes defender Ben Halse has returned to AFL Canberra club Eastlake for next season.

