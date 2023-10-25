Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes defender Ben Halse has returned to AFL Canberra club Eastlake for next season.
Halse made his club debut for MCUE in the latter half of the 2022 season and finished the year having played four games in first grade which included being a part of the Goannas side that lost to Turvey Park in the elimination final.
The experienced defender then made another seven senior appearances for the Goannas this past season to bring his total tally to 11 first grade games over his two-year stint at the club.
Halse's signing follows on a slew of announcements for the Demons which includes the addition of former GWS Giants, St Kilda and Western Bulldogs forward Josh Bruce and the return of Coolamon forward Shae Darcy.
Fellow AFL Canberra club Queanbeyan has also continued to build ahead of their centenary celebrations in 2024 signing Griffith junior Michael Cudmore for next season.
Cudmore made his senior debut for the Swans in round five against Narrandera this past season and he went on to play a further five games for Griffith in first grade.
The Tigers also recently welcomed back quartet Rhys Pollock, Alex Page, Alec McCormick and Dean Simpson who all enjoyed a successful one-off season with the Swans.
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.