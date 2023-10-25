WAGGA trainer Graham Byatt expects Allaboutroy to run a big race in Saturday's $120,000 Highway at Randwick.
Leading Sydney apprentice Dylan Gibbons will ride Allaboutroy in the TAB Highway Class Three Handicap (1200m).
Allaboutroy finished his last campaign with a seventh placing in a Highway and returns for a second crack on the back of a bold second behind Love Shuck at Wagga on October 14.
Allaboutroy has shown good ability in his two wins and three minor placings from six starts and Byatt expects another strong performance at Randwick on Saturday.
"I'm very happy with the horse. I thought his last run was an extremely good run and probably very unlucky not to win," Byatt said.
"He did plenty of work out in front and (Emma Ly) didn't get her sectionals quite right, but that can happen when you put kids on.
"He seems to have pulled up really well and he should be a lot better for the run, as far as fitness.
"I gave him a bit of work on Tuesday morning and he worked very nice and finished off good.
"I'm really happy with the horse so we'll have another crack at it and I think he'll run a big race."
The Todd Smart-trained Love Shuck is second emergency for the Highway.
...
WAGGA trainer Tim Donnelly is likely to bide his time with Cliff House after a strong Federal win at Canberra last Friday.
Cliff House made it five wins from 10 starts with victory in the $34,000 TAB Federal (1600m).
With not a lot of suitable options coming up, Donnelly is leaning towards waiting until early December for a trip to Sydney. The $100,000 Wodonga Cup (1590m) next month is also a potential option.
"There's a possibility I won't run him for about six weeks," Donnelly said.
"I might just trial him in between. There's just not the perfect race for him. I could him in the Wodonga Cup but he'll probably be out of the handicap a little bit though.
"There is a race at Randwick in early December and he's won six weeks between runs a couple of times so that doesn't bother him. He actually likes that.
"There's a 1600 metre benchmark race in early December so unless I can find something better, we'll wait for that."
...
ACCOMPLISHED Wagga galloper Another One could hardly have been more impressive in his second trial on Monday.
Another One bolted in by seven lengths in a dominant trial victory at Wagga.
He raced away to claim the five-horse 1000m trial in a time of 58.00.
Wagga trainer Gary Colvin is now leaning towards a first-up crack at the $200,000 Goulburn Cup (1400m) on Sunday week, instead of the $250,000 Barn Dance (1300m) at Randwick a few days later.
"I'll nominate for both but we're probably learning towards going to the Goulburn Cup," Colvin said.
"We'll nominate and have a look at both but I just think with that National Sprint being 1400 first-up last time, he's had a couple of trials and he seems to be pretty well switched on so I think the extra 100 metres will suit him."
Another One captured the listed National Sprint at Canberra over 1400m at Canberra first-up last preparation.
...
EXPERIENCED Victorian jockey Cameron Quilty enjoyed a drought-breaking victory at Deniliquin on Saturday.
Quilty enjoyed his first winner since July 29, 2018, when he guided Hi Poppy ($5.00) to victory in the Maiden Handicap (1000m).
It was somewhat fitting given it took Hi Poppy 34 starts to break through for her maiden win, having first trialled back in October 2019.
Quilty, 50, is a regular rider around the border and Southern District. He had gone 222 rides in the five years between victories.
...
IRISH pre-apprentice Amy O'Driscoll suffered a bad fall at trackwork at Albury on Saturday.
O'Driscoll was expected to be released from hospital this week after suffering a broken pelvis.
She was riding a horse for her master, Donna Scott, when it tried to jump the inside running rail and fell.
O'Driscoll was taken to Albury Base Hospital with lower back pain, a sore hip and right leg and was later diagnosed with a broken pelvis.
Fortunately, O'Driscoll avoided surgery but will be on the sidelines for some time.
...
THREE-time Southern District premiership winner John Kissick is about to embark on his latest comeback.
Kissick returned to the trials at Wagga on Monday and hopes to be back race riding early next month.
The 32-year-old had one ride at Corowa in July since returning from Queensland earlier this year.
Kissick, at this stage, only plans to ride part-time but has been doing plenty of work in preparation in the hope his body holds up.
...
HARDEN Picnic Race Club will celebrate their 40th annual race meeting on Saturday.
The club will be looking for a change of luck after having their last couple of race meetings washed out.
The $10,000 Harden Picnic Cup is the feature and has attracted 14 nominations, headlined by Moruya visitor California August who has been given 74kg.
The club has organised plenty of entertainment for the day, including a VIP event after the races that will feature popular band The Mighty Yak.
...
GALLOPS
Saturday: Albury (TAB), Harden (non-TAB), Balranald (non-TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Leeton (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Wednesday: Temora (TAB)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.