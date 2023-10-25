The Daily Advertiser
Dylan Gibbons to partner Allaboutroy in Highway at Randwick

MM
By Matt Malone
October 25 2023 - 1:30pm
Part-owner Bob Jessup and trainer Graham Byatt with Allaboutroy earlier this year. Picture by Les Smith
WAGGA trainer Graham Byatt expects Allaboutroy to run a big race in Saturday's $120,000 Highway at Randwick.

