The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Mater Dei Catholic College keeps hold of Foster Cup

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
October 25 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mater Dei Catholic College have defended their Foster Cup crown.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.