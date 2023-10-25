Mater Dei Catholic College have defended their Foster Cup crown.
After winning back the title last year for the first time since 2019, Mater Dei came through a close final in an expanded competition on Friday.
With The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC) returning to the fold this year, six Wagga schools took part in the tennis competition.
It was the first time in over a decade that has been the case.
Mater Dei sports co-ordinator Nathan Irvine was pleased to see the extra competition.
"It's great so many schools are involved," Irvine said.
Mater Dei won both their pool games over Christian College and Kooringal High before taking a 38-2 win over Kooringal in the semi-final.
The team of Nathan Shaw, Philomela Grigg, Kade Lyons, Emily Saeki, Stephanie Shaw and Charlie O'Reilly were then able to overcome some strong resistance from TRAC in the final.
TRAC had a big challenge from Kildare in their pool but were able to hold on for a 21-19 victory before taking a 27-13 win over Christian College in their semi-final.
However they couldn't repeat those efforts in the final with Mater Dei taking a 23-17 victory.
"For Mater Dei the final was by far the closest game against TRAC," Irvine said.
Christian College took a 33-7 win over Kooringal to seal third spot.
Mater Dei took a bigger contingent than normal this year allowing them the flexibility to cover the two boys singles, two girls, boys doubles, girls doubles and mixed doubles format of the competition.
"Schools can use different combinations with a minimum of four,
"Most schools had four but Mater Dei had six there which meant you could rotate players through for different options in the matches," Irvine said.
With Jim Elphick Tennis Centre currently unavailable this year's titles were played at Hopwood Park.
However the different facility were a hit.
"The kids really enjoyed the facilities there and everything went smoothly and it was a great day," Irvine said.
"All reports from the schools were it went very well."
