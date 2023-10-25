WAGGA footballer Patrick Voss is on the hunt for a new AFL home after being delisted by Essendon on Wednesday.
Essendon announced that Voss and Will Snelling will not be offered new contracts by the club.
It brings to an end a two-year stint at Essendon for Voss after they picked him up with selection nine in the 2021 rookie draft.
The decision to cut Voss comes somewhat as a surprise after he claimed the R A Freeman Medal this year for Essendon's VFL best and fairest.
Voss signed a one-year contract extension in July this year.
The 20-year-old never managed an AFL game but pushed on a number of occasions this year and was named as an emergency for the Bombers.
Essendon thanked Voss for his service in a statement on Wednesday.
"We thank both Will (Snelling) and Pat for their commitment and contribution to the Essendon Football Club during their time in the red and black," Essendon's general manager of list and recruiting Adrian Dodoro said.
"They are both much loved throughout the club and we wish them all the best for their future endeavours."
Voss is sure to attract interest from rival clubs after such a strong season at VFL level.
He kicked 30 goals from 18 games.
