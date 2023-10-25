The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/AFL

Wagga footballer Patrick Voss delisted after two seasons at Essendon

MM
By Matt Malone
October 25 2023 - 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pat Voss has finished up at Essendon after two seasons. Picture by Essendon FC
Pat Voss has finished up at Essendon after two seasons. Picture by Essendon FC

WAGGA footballer Patrick Voss is on the hunt for a new AFL home after being delisted by Essendon on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.