WAGGA footballer Pat Voss has secured a second season at Essendon.
The 19-year-old Turvey Park junior signed a new one-year contract at the Bombers that was announced by the club last week.
Voss was picked up by Essendon in the rookie draft last November and has impressed those at the club to earn another contract.
Essendon general manager of list and recruiting Adrian Dodoro said the club has been impressed with Voss' first season at the club.
"At VFL level, Pat has demonstrated his toughness and physical presence in our forward line while being eager to learn and develop his craft," Dodoro said.
Voss has played nine VFL matches this season and has returned 17 goals, including a season-high four against Gold Coast Suns last month.
Voss is looking forward to continuing his development at the Bombers.
"I've loved my first year at Essendon. The boys and coaches have made me feel welcome since I first stepped through the door," Voss said.
"I am grateful to have the opportunity to continue growing and developing my skills while in a supportive environment surrounded by great coaches and teammates."
