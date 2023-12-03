Greek international latest new face to link with Young

Young's recruitment regime shows no signs of slowing down with another new face joining the club.
Greek international Jake Kambos will join the travelling contingent of the Cherrypickers for 2024.
Kambos hasn't played a great deal since being part of Greece's first ever Rugby League World Cup campaign last year.
A shoulder injury on representative duties means Kambos will be fresh for his Group Nine debut.
Young coach Tom Giles is thrilled to have him on board.
"He's a big back rower or utility player who will fill a role for me," Giles said.
"It's going to be handy."
Kambos also has plenty of experience in the junior pathways of both the Roosters and Rabbitohs.
After experiencing it for himself this year, Giles had been looking to limit Young's travelling contingent to just three in 2024.
They have already welcomed on board Lachlan Gale, Che Hyslop and Devon Makoare-Boyce, but Young were looking for some more depth in their forward pack to cover the loss of Josh Ayers.
The former Les McIntyre Medal winner in Canberra won't be back for a third straight season, and fourth since 2020.
"It's no surprise that we are losing Ayersy, and that's a big loss," Giles said.
"There's big shoes to fill here."
There are also doubts over whether Jonah Latu will return for a third straight season.
He is only a 50-50 chance of returning, meaning they could be without both second rowers from their last two seasons.
"We wanted to have someone ready to go to fill that spot," he said.
"If Jonah does decide to come back there is always room for him but we did want a bloke to fully commit and that's Jake.
"We have a few younger kids for the back row spot but I didn't want to throw them in the deep end early in the season."
While Young have attracted plenty of talent through Giles, they've also been working on ensuring there is plenty of local talent in the side.
As such Giles is thrilled to have secured Aaron Slater for 2024.
The former Riverina representative didn't play first grade at all last season, and had limited time in reserve grade either.
However Giles is pleased to have another option in their front row with Slater shelving his semi-retirement plans.
Young had their second pre-season session on Saturday with their travelling contingent taking part.
Giles was pleased with the buy in.
"There was a good turn out on Saturday morning and it was pretty hot," he said.
"We had about 30-35 out there, which is good to see.
"I brought the Sydney lads with me and they all bought in well and we're ready to go."
