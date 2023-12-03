The Daily Advertiser
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Greek international latest new face to link with Young

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
December 3 2023 - 7:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Slater has signalled his intentions to return to Young's first grade squad after stepping away from the game this year. Picture by Les Smith
Aaron Slater has signalled his intentions to return to Young's first grade squad after stepping away from the game this year. Picture by Les Smith

Young's recruitment regime shows no signs of slowing down with another new face joining the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.