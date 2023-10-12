BARELLAN has been dealt a further blow by the loss of Jason Taylor for next season.
Taylor has followed in the footsteps of Jack Carroll-Tape and returned to AFL Canberra after just the one season with the Two Blues.
Queanbeyan announced the signing of Taylor and Jed Simpson on Wednesday, following on from Carroll-Tape the day before.
Taylor played 15 games for Barellan this season and was named in their best on six occasions.
Simpson had also signed with Barellan but never managed to play a Farrer League game after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the Two Blues' final pre-season practice game.
He plans to return to football next year at Queanbeyan.
The loss of the three players hurts Barellan's Canberra connection given outgoing coach Alex Lawder has retired and Ben Cleaver was also unlikely to play again.
Barellan have appointed former Carlton footballer Peter Green as senior coach. A former Barellan footballer, Green is in the process of moving back to the region.
