The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Jason Taylor has left Barellan to return to AFL Canberra club Queanbeyan

MM
By Matt Malone
October 12 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Taylor will return to Queanbeyan after the one season at Barellan. Picture by Ash Smith
Jason Taylor will return to Queanbeyan after the one season at Barellan. Picture by Ash Smith

BARELLAN has been dealt a further blow by the loss of Jason Taylor for next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.