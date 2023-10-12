A VIP package to Royal Randwick will be up for grabs to the best tipster at Murrumbidgee Turf Club (MTC) on Saturday.
The club will host the inaugural Players and Ponies charity race day on Saturday with up to 1000 race goers expected to be in attendance.
MTC introduced the new race day as an idea to celebrate the finish of the winter sporting season. Six different sports have selected charities where half of the admission price will be shared among the chosen organisations.
Race goers will select their charity of choice when purchasing an admission ticket that sees $10 of the $20 fee go to one of Can Assist, Sisters Housing, Family Of League, National Breast Cancer Foundation, Beyond Blue or Riverina Bluebell.
One of the many features on the day will be a tipping competition where the winner will get the opportunity to experience a VIP experience at Royal Randwick for four people.
"We'll have a tipping competition on the day where we want to recognise the best tipster," MTC chief executive Jason Ferrario said.
"We also want to recognise the best tipping sport so at the bottom of the entry form they can choose which sport they associate with."
The prize for the winner of the tipping competition will be a VIP experience at Royal Randwick on a non-feature race day. They will get entry to the member's stand for four people, as well as a behind the scenes tour where they can view a race start, the stables, the stewards room and a race from the Theatre of the Horse. There will also be spending money included in the prize.
Ferrario explained that upon entry to the racecourse there will be a board with all the tips and form. Entry into the competition is free.
The tipping competition is just one feature of the exciting new race day, which the club is confident is coming together nicely for the inaugural edition.
"If we can get 750 to 1000 people there that would be great," Ferrario said.
"Ticket sales have improved as we're getting closer to the day.
"It's a new day that the MTC wants to make an annual event. We're recognising the six winter sports and they've all been able to choose the charity of their choice.
"Then $10 of the $20 general admission goes towards that charity. It is easier to purchase the tickets online but they can also be purchased at the gate.
"We hope they come along to watch all the local racing action, then all the action from Everest day in Sydney will be on the big screen."
The six sporting codes that are being celebrated on the day include rugby league, Australian rules, rugby union, soccer, netball and hockey.
The first of seven races on Saturday gets underway at 1.29pm.
