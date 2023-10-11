The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Another One trials nicely ahead of first-up crack at the Barn Dance

MM
By Matt Malone
October 11 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Another One, with Holly Durnan in the saddle, returns to the mounting yard after his second placing in a barrier trial at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Wednesday. Picture by Les Smith
Another One, with Holly Durnan in the saddle, returns to the mounting yard after his second placing in a barrier trial at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Wednesday. Picture by Les Smith

WAGGA trainer Gary Colvin will target the $250,000 Barn Dance (1300m) with Another One after a nice opening trial at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.