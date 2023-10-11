WAGGA trainer Gary Colvin will target the $250,000 Barn Dance (1300m) with Another One after a nice opening trial at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Wednesday.
Another One made his first public appearance of the preparation at Wagga on Wednesday when running a nice second behind Oh No Mikki.
Colvin's apprentice Holly Durnan sat quietly on Another One, who was only beaten 0.4 of a length by a pushed out Oh No Mikki in a time of 57.86 for the 1000m trial.
Colvin is keen to give Another One one more trial at Wagga on October 23 before tackling the inaugural Barn Dance, for NSW country and ACT horses only, first-up at Randwick on November 7.
"The trial was good," Colvin said.
"It's the same as this time last year, it's taken a while for him to come up, to lose his coat and all that so I'm going to go to the Barn Dance on Melbourne Cup. 1300 first-up will be nice for him.
"He's pretty good first-up. He won the National Sprint first-up so we'll give him a crack at the Barn Dance.
"And then we'll probably go to the Snake Gully Cup. We'll see what happens after that."
This time last year, Another One was gearing up to run in the $2 million Kosciuszko. He failed to beat a runner home.
Colvin was open to another crack at the race this year but was not at all bothered when not picked up.
"I wasn't really worried too much about it. If we got picked up, we got picked up ," he said.
"He's going good. I just backed off him because I wasn't confident of getting in the Kosciuszko. I didn't chase anyone because I know he's a 1400 metre horse. I would have gone in it and if he was spot on, he might have a run a nice sixth, seventh or eighth so you might as well have a go at another race you can win.
"That's the way I look at it anyway.
"I'm going to take my time with him. Much the same campaign as going to the National Sprint first-up."
Danny Beasley has been booked to ride Another One in the Barn Dance.
...
IT WAS a mixed bag at the barrier draw for the Southern District contenders in Saturday's $2 million Kosciuszko (1200m) at Randwick.
Former Corowa sprinter Front Page, who while owned in the region is now trained by Matt Dale at Goulburn, drew barrier eight for jockey Tyler Schiller.
The reigning champion will carry the number one saddlecloth and top weight of 59 kilograms.
Albury sprinter Mnementh, who edged him out in the Wagga Town Plate earlier in the year, is drawn alongside him in barrier seven.
SDRA County Championship Qualifier winner Bianco Vilano will be the other side of Front Page in barrier nine, with Craig Williams to ride.
Our Last Cash, who only got a call up last Friday, has been given a tough task by coming up with barrier 13 of 14.
...
LEADING Southern District trainer Mitch Beer will take the keys to his new Kembla Grange stables on Monday.
Beer has four horses in at Kembla Grange on Thursday but conceded it will be a slow introduction to his new provincial stable.
"I'm pretty relaxed about it to be honest," Beer said.
"I'll get the keys on Monday but next week we'll just start moving stuff up. There probably won't be a horse go up to the following week."
Beer plans to have horses interchange between the two bases regularly.
"I'll probably just take up six or eight to start with," he said.
"What horses will interchange, depending on where they're at, what they're going to, stuff like that.
"They might go up there for a couple of runs, they might come back. Some young horses might go up there to jump out and trial then come back down here. It won't just be like Albury horse, Kembla horse."
Four of Beer's Albury staff will make the move to Kembla Grange to oversee the 20 box operation.
Beer plans to split his time between Kembla Grange and Albury.
...
WAGGA amateur jockey Emily Harrison enjoyed the biggest win of her short career on the weekend.
Harrison claimed the $8000 Young Picnic Cup (1400m) on the Debbie Prest-trained Blinkin Nomore ($12).
It came at Harrison's 16th career ride after only kicking off at Cobar in August.
It was a good day at Young for the Wagga jockeys with Emily Waters also enjoying success on the Kerry Weir-trained Red Hill ($1.70).
...
DANNY Beasley kicked off his training career with a trial victory at Wagga's non-raceday trials on Wednesday.
Bongo Rhythm, formerly with Tim Donnelly and owned by Mark Newnham, is the first runner in Beasley's stable after he successfully applied for a dual trainer-jockey's licence.
Bongo Rhythm stepped out for the first time for Beasley on Wednesday and won in the quickest time of the morning.
With Beasley in the saddle, Bongo Rhythm clocked 57.45 for the 1000m trial.
...
MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club's inaugural Players and Ponies charity race day will debut on Saturday.
If the nominations are anything to go by, a very competitive Benchmark 74 Handicap (1300m) will be the feature on the track.
Off it, race goers get the choice where half their admission fee goes with the choice of charities Can Assist, Sisters Housing, Family Of League, National Breast Cancer Foundation, Beyond Blue and Riverina Bluebell.
The day will feature games, prizes, drink specials, giveaways plus music and entertainment.
...
GALLOPS
Saturday: Wagga (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: West Wyalong (TAB)
Tuesday: Young (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Wednesday: Temora (TAB)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.