TURVEY Park completed a special season in style last Friday night.
The season that saw the Bulldogs 21-year premiership drought broken was celebrated at The Rules Club with a number of special presentations fitting of a special year.
Two long-serving and hard-working members in Brad Burkinshaw and Steven Marks were popular recipients of life membership.
Both men had played key roles in the club's revival that ultimately led the 2023 premiership success.
Turvey Park vice-president Bill Curry was also recognised with the Bulldog of the Year award.
Damien Woolfe took out the Ladies Auxiliary award for the player that best displays the Bulldog spirit with clubman ship, loyalty, sportsmanship and encouragement to others, all on and off the field.
In football, Luke Fellows capped off an outstanding season by winning the first grade best and fairest.
He finished on 120 votes with Ethan Weidemann runner up on 95.
Turvey Park ruck Antony Forato took out most consistent and best in finals.
Brad Ashcroft took out coach's awards, Andrew Emery was player's player and Oscar Jenkins won most promising junior.
Zac Randal (reserve grade) and Charlie Stratton (under 17.5) won the lower grade football best and fairests.
In netball, Turvey Park coach Megan Mattingly claimed another A grade best and fairest award, in front of runner up Georgia Hallam.
Mischa Garrod (A reserve), Lexi Fellows (B grade), Lilah Burkinshaw (C grade) and Zoey Curry and Tali Fellows (under 17.5) won the lower grade netball best and fairests.
