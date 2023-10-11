The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes coach Nelson Foley has picked up his first best and fairest at the Goannas

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 11 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nelson Foley topped off a superb first full season with the Goannas with his first best and fairest at MCUE. Picture by Ash Smith
Nelson Foley topped off a superb first full season with the Goannas with his first best and fairest at MCUE. Picture by Ash Smith

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes coach Nelson Foley has picked up his first best and fairest at the Goannas after a fantastic season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.