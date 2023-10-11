Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes coach Nelson Foley has picked up his first best and fairest at the Goannas after a fantastic season.
Foley played all bar one game this season for the Goannas and he was also rewarded with a spot in the Riverina League Team of the Year.
The Goannas coach said he was proud to take home the award after beating home Luke Lawrence and Ryan Turnbull in a close count.
"It is a really big honour and something that I'm really proud of," Foley said.
"You look at the trophy and you've got names like Harry Collins on there three times and Ethan Schiller who is still running around.
"Guys like Ryan Turnbull and Lukey Lawrence have all played this year and they are such outstanding footballers so it really is a proud moment to take it home.
"Lukey Lawrence stormed home at the back end of the season which was to be expected, he had an awesome year and probably won us a few games towards the end of the year.
"Then Ryan Turnbull I think he missed quite a few games during the year unfortunately so he probably helped me out there with not polling a few of those.
"Otherwise I think he probably would've been right up there to maybe take the chocolates off me."
Foley enjoyed a very successful first full campaign at the Goannas which also saw him finish runner-up in the Jim Quinn Medal vote count.
He said that he was overall pleased with his own personal year, but felt that he definitely had room for improvement over the off-season.
"I'm relatively happy," he said.
"Obviously the year didn't go the way that we wanted results wise and I think when that happens you have to be a little bit critical of your own game as well.
"I had a solid year and overall I'm really happy but I feel there's definitely quite a few levels that I can step up and go to now and hopefully that can correlate to some team success.
"I'm relatively happy for my first full year at Mango, but I'm really looking to take it to another level."
Foley juggled playing commitments while co-coaching alongside Jeremy Rowe this past season and he felt that he became more accustomed to the dual roles as the season progressed.
"It was definitely a learning experience," he said.
"I think from where I was in round one to where I was in round 18 was completely different.
"I think it's been a success for sure and the plan was always to do it with Rowey this year so that it would give me the chance to learn and grow on the coaching side of it.
"It probably gave me a chance at times when maybe it was pretty full on that I could just focus on my own game.
"Just try and play some really good footy as I knew that he would take care of the coaching side of things.
"Having said that I'm really excited to step into it solo next year and I think that I've built a good base and a pretty good understanding of what's required for it.
"I feel like I'm in a good spot."
The presentation night also was treated as a official farewell for Rowe who departs the Goannas after five years as senior coach.
Foley said it was a great evening and the club was really happy to send him out on a good note.
Turnbull was named most consistent, Doug Arthur picked up the award for most improved while Lewis Pulver won rising star after a sensational year for the Goannas to round out the rest of the awards from first grade.
