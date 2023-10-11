ON THE PACE: Micallef equals career best after big night at Young

A big finish helped Blake Micallef equal his career best tally.
Micallef drove the last three winners at Young on Tuesday night to drive half of the eight-race card.
After an earlier win with Esther Rising for Wagga trainer Brett Woodhouse, the pair made it a double with Our Rebel Yell before Micallef scored wins with Heza Conman (Denis Schmetzer) and Tactfilly Magic (Stewart Richards).
It was just the second time Micallef has driven four winners, with the first at Wagga in June last year.
The 24-year-old was pleased to bring up the feat again, this time on his home track.
"It's always good to get a winner but when you can get four on the one night at Young it's even better," Micallef said.
"Going in I thought I'd have a fair chance of getting a couple of winners but I didn't expect to get four that's for sure."
Our Rebel Yell was the only one of the quartet that was able to win without leading.
Micallef is looking to continue his good run at West Wyalong on Friday before heading to Menangle for the two-year-old Breeders Challenge semi-finals.
He's hoping Tapanga Miss can take advantage of barrier two in her semi-final.
However the draw hasn't been as kind with Gotta Lockheed, who has come up with the outside alley.
****
RODNEY Blythe became the latest Riverina trainer to win a Waratah Series Final.
Keayang Dominio was able to just take out the $25,000 feature, formerly known as the Menangle Country Series.
Coming off a fourth in a heat of the Carousel, Keayang Domino was a close second in his Waratah Series heat at Wagga last time out.
This time around he just arrived in time to down Blue Suede Rocka, who was driven by Blake Micallef, to win by a short halfhead, in a new career best mile rate of 1:54.1.
****
HI MANAMEISJEFF made it four straight wins since joining Jason Grimson's stable to book his place in the Victoria Cup.
The Leeton-owned pacer continued his strong run after moving back to NSW with another free-for-all victory at Menangle on Saturday.
He has drawn barrier nine in the grand circuit feature with Cameron Hart to take the drive at Melton on Saturday.
Hart has also picked up the drive on Victoria Derby favourite Petracca.
****
WARATAH Lou made the most of his second chance to qualify for the NSW Breeders Challenge.
After finishing fourth in the first round of heats, the regally bred three-year-old had to survive a protest before holding on to win at Menangle on Tuesday.
In his third start since being transferred to Belinda McCarthy Waratah Lou, who was bred and owned by Dianne Kelly, set a new career best mile rate of 1:52.3 to book his place in next week's semi-finals.
****
WEST WYALONG will hold a six-race card on Friday.
The first is at 1.42pm.
Young then races on Tuesday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.