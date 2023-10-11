MATT Stieger boasts a strong record at the Wagga Pro-Am and that was before he became a local.
The 2011 Australian amateur champion will hit the Wagga Country Club this week with his best chance of taking out the $50,000 event after making the city his home for the past two years.
Stieger, winner of the 2012 NSW PGA Championship, finished third at the 2017 Wagga Pro-Am and has enjoyed a number of top 10 finishes at the event over the past decade.
But he heads into Thursday's opening round with a better understanding of the Wagga Country Club course than ever before.
"I've been here two years now," Stieger said of his move to Wagga.
"I was originally in Sydney but moved and was living in Narrandera. I had the opportunity to move to Wagga so I shipped over here and am loving it over here now, it's great.
"I ran the Palm and Pawn for eight months, resigned in April to go back playing golf full time. Then I basically did my knee two weeks later.
"Because I had already been playing out at the golf club for the eight months I'd been living at Wagga, JT (John Turner) needed an operations manager and I said I was happy to help out while I was recovering but I said I want to go back to playing golf and they said that was perfect for us.
"The golf club accepted me really well, James and Tegan (Purcell) were happy for me to come along to sort of be the touring pro for the golf club."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Stieger has played mostly the Australian and Asian tours since turning professional back in 2012.
But injuries and COVID have meant he hasn't played as much competitive golf in recent times.
He underwent a knee reconstruction about a year ago and managed to be back playing within five months.
"It was one of those things, I was so keen to get back to playing after COVID and everything," he said.
"I literally resigned from the Palm and Pawn, because I was running it, to go back to playing golf and then I snapped that. I was like you're joking.
"Obviously the Country Club helped me out there. It's pretty much why I'm playing the Pro-Am because we've got the WA events on at the moment, the WA Open and the WA PGA, but I wanted to support them."
Not only was Steiger keen to support the event, but he wants to win it.
"I've been playing really well. We haven't really had much on of late, which always seems to be the way when you're playing good," he laughed.
"The game's feeling really good. I'm just coming back from knee surgery and I've been playing a lot more lately, which is really good.
"It's starting to feel really comfortable, just getting back into competitive play and stuff like that.
"The way I've been playing lately and the way the game's feeling, I want to bring home the trophy and be able to have a few beers out of it with the members on Friday night."
The 32-year-old believes he's a legitimate winning chance.
"I've always played well at this Pro-Am, even when I hadn't lived here," he said.
"When it was part of the Riverina swing, I used to always come out here and play Leeton and Griffith and all that. I've never won it but I've always played really well.
"I finished third, I've generally come top 10 pretty much every time I've played. It's always been a kind golf course to me, which is good."
Stieger has been playing plenty of golf at the course lately and believes it will take a final score of at least 10 under to win the event.
"It's going to be interesting this year I think because every other year for the last five or six years it's been preferred lies through the greens so with preferred lies the golf course becomes three or four shots easier because you can just pick it up and put it on a good lie and away you go," he explained.
"So this year, obviously the golf course is in amazing condition, but at the same time, there's no preferred lies which makes a huge difference so you're probably still going to have to shoot anywhere between 10 to 14 under for the two days.
"I know last year, 15 under won, but again preferred lies through to the green and a different time of year as well.
"March is always hot, the course is dried out, you get a lot of run whereas now the course is very green, if you hit in in the middle of the fairway there's not a great deal of run.
"It will be interesting.
"We were trying to figure out what the course record is because I think they were saying the professional course record with no preferred lies was six under, so I reckon there is a fair chance that will get broken on Thursday or Friday."
Stieger has been busy on the Pro-Am circuit in recent months. He won at Gunnedah in August and finished second at Ocean Shores a couple of weeks before that.
It is an important period for the talented professional, who plans to head to Europe and play next year.
"I was meant to be heading to Europe just before I snapped my knee," he said.
"There was a mini tour that I had a heap of starts in that I was going to go and play and then I was going to go to European Tour school then the knee happened.
"I was looking to go back to Europe this year but I just wanted to have a full year back playing on the Aussie tour and get back into that mode.
"Next year 100 per cent I'm going.
"I was looking to go this year but I just thought, you know what, I'll just play a full season on the Aussie tour, get the game back, obviously tour schools are so expensive and you don't get any money once you're playing, it's all outlay.
"I kind of want to go over there knowing I'm going to get a tour card rather than going hopefully it's good enough sort of thing. So I thought for 12 months I'll just play full-time, get the game back in order and then head over and rip in."
Stieger and the rest of the big names will tee off at 1pm on Thursday. Entry to the event is free and spectators are encouraged.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.