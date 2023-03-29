BARELLAN has been rocked by a season-ending injury before a ball has been bounced.
The Two Blues have learnt that Canberra-based recruit Jed Simpson will miss the entire Farrer League season after injurying his knee in Barellan's final practice match.
Simpson hurt his knee late in the third term of last weekend's trial against Tuggeranong in Canberra. Scans this week revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament that will most likely require a knee reconstruction.
Simpson spent most of last season travelling overseas but was named captain of Queanbeyan's reserve grade team after previously playing 43 first grade games.
Barellan coach Alex Lawder had previously coached Simpson and was excited to see what he could do in the Farrer League. He said the phone call this week from Simpson was heartbreaking.
"He did it in the third quarter on the weekend and it didn't look good but like anything we wanted to remain positive and hope for the best," Lawder said.
"He called (on Tuesday) to tell me the news and he was shattered. I've known Jed personally for a long time and know the work he had put in and how much he was looking forward to the year for a change of scenery and a new challenge.
"It's heartbreaking."
It was not the news the Two Blues wanted just days out from their round one clash against East Wagga-Kooringal at Barellan Sportsground.
Barellan, who started last season in a blaze of glory, go into the season opener against the Hawks on the back of two positive trial performances against Leeton-Whitton and Tuggeranong.
"I think our two practice matches were two solid hit-outs, versus Leeton and then against Tuggeranong Valley. I reckon it was the perfect prep," Lawder said.
"We play East Wagga and then it's Easter and then we play Marrar and then a bye. We're excited.
"Last year was such an even comp, everyone knocking each other off and with some key players added to the league but also some key players leaving the league for other leagues, I reckon it's going to be exactly the same. Real tight, teams knocking each other off all of the time and it's going to be a hustle to get the spots in the finals again.
"It's a good league and it's bloody exciting."
