Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves is looking forward to their opening round clash against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong after two solid pre-season hit outs against Barellan and Jerilderie.
The challenges don't get any tougher for the Crows going up against the reigning premiers in round one however Groves is looking forward to the contest.
"Everyone is healthy and we have got a full list to pick from," Groves said.
"This time of year is just exciting, we've had the two practice matches and are really keen for the next couple of weeks going into round one against the reigning premiers.
"It is a big challenge straight up, but it is a challenge where we will know where we stand and it's a good test early on."
The Crows took some steps forward against Jerilderie on the weekend claiming the win by about five goals after a pretty close contest against the Two Blues a week prior.
"The first game against Barellan was pretty scrappy to be quite honest," Groves said.
"It was a bit all over the shop with our players, but playing Jerilderie the next week was really good.
"We got to training the next week and the boys really put their head down and played really well against Jerilderie.
"Coming out of the second one I'm really happy with where the boys stand and in three weeks we will hammer into round one."
Groves said there was a quite a few players who impressed during the pair of trial games making his job ahead of round one quite difficult.
"There was a lot of blokes who really put their hand up," he said.
"The Ryan brothers (Jaxon and Blake) I thought they played really well coming up from the 17's.
"Dan Hillam played really well on the weekend, he hasn't played much midfield but he played a full game for us against Jerilderie as we had a few of our key players out.
"He went in there and played really well and there was a lot of people who put their hand up and showed great glimpses.
"It's made the picking of round one a little bit more difficult which is what you want."
Groves is also looking forward to seeing the continued development of his young forward line with the majority of them now having a full season of senior football under their belt.
"It will be a pretty similar looking forward line really," he said.
"Just really young and the experience with those blokes is the biggest thing.
"But they have played a year of senior footy together now and they started to click a bit more against Jerilderie and started to work together.
"The small forwards with their pressure were a standout as well, it will be a young forward line but it's really exciting I think."
