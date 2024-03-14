Gundagai looks to strike it lucky with another Fijian talent

The last time Gundagai had a Fijian in their first grade set up he took the Group Nine competition by storm.
Maika Sivo was destined for bigger things after his lone season with the club in 2015.
After being part of their drought-breaking premiership, Sivo has become an NRL star.
Now compatriot Josh Soronakadavu has arrived at the Tigers looking to make an impact of his own.
While there's certainly not that level of expectation on Soronakadavu, he does have big boots to fill in Gundagai's back line.
Soronakadavu has been slated to replace Mat Lyons in the centres.
Gundagai co-coach Derek Hay is pleased to have Soronakadavu coming off premiership success with Dalby in the Toowoomba competition.
He's pleased with how he's fitting in at the club.
"He played at Dalby last year and won a comp with them last year," Hay said.
"He's from the same place as Maika and familiar with a few guys from around here and was looking to get closer.
"It's a big thing to come out here so to have a few familiar faces is probably nice for him."
Soronakadavu joins James Morgan as the new faces at the Tigers this season.
Morgan has been leading the way on the training field with Hay really impressed with the impact he's having at the club since making the switch from Southcity.
"James Morgan has been a clear stand out while Benji Hannan is an 18-year-old from Adelong who played reserve grade last year and he might surprise a few people this year," he said.
Gundagai went from their unbeaten premiership to missing out on finals last season.
They've lost five members of their squad from last year, with Lyons and older brother Jack headlining their list of departures.
Recruits from last season, Tristan Eldridge, Noa Vanisi and Joe Bromage are all not returning.
However Hay isn't overly concerned they haven't brought in too many new faces.
"It would be nice to have the Lyons boys but outside of that not really," he said.
"Probably last year our signings didn't do enough.
"Looking inwards I don't know how we are going to be in two or three years down the track as we don't have 16s or 18s this year but every club can be in a position like that.
"I know Tumut are really, really struggling and they just come off winning a premiership so I'm not really that worried about it.
"I'd prefer to have 13 guys committed than seven or eight."
Gundagai will take on Yass in a trial next weekend however Hay expects to be without a number of players.
They then start their Group Nine campaign with a trip to Albury to take on the Thunder on April 14.
