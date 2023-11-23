The Daily Advertisersport
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Hawks' blitz continues as McPherson is welcomed back to the club

MM
By Matt Malone
November 23 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce McPherson (left) in action for East Wagga-Kooringal during the 2019 Farrer League finals series.
Bryce McPherson (left) in action for East Wagga-Kooringal during the 2019 Farrer League finals series.

EAST Wagga-Kooringal have continued a big off-season by welcoming back premiership player Bryce McPherson to the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.