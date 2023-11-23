Hawks' blitz continues as McPherson is welcomed back to the club

EAST Wagga-Kooringal have continued a big off-season by welcoming back premiership player Bryce McPherson to the club.
McPherson has spent the past three seasons at Northern Riverina club Lake Cargelligo, where he won the league best and fairest in 2022.
McPherson has previously spent two seasons at Gumly Oval, playing in the Hawks' 2016 premiership and also their 2019 grand final appearance.
Those two prior seasons will be important as it should make him a one-point player upon return.
A versatile player who predominantly plays through the midfield, McPherson will add further depth to a stacked EWK list under new coach Jake Barrett next season.
Not only did McPherson win the Evans Medal for Northern Riverina's best and fairest in 2022, he also finished runner up in 2021 and 2023.
McPherson's return adds to the recruitment of Barrett, Jerry Maslin, Luke Gerhard, Dylan Morton, Jeremy Piercy, Mason Dryburgh and Zac Randal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.