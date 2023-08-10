HILLSTON footballer Neil Macfarlane has captured the Northern Riverina Football Netball League best and fairest.
Macfarlane claimed a thrilling vote count at Lake Cargelligo on Wednesday night as he held off last year's winner Bryce McPherson to win by two votes.
Macfarlane polled 25 votes to win the Evans Medal as he and McPherson (23) cleared out.
Tullibigeal's Dean Fair finished third on 16 votes.
Macfarlane has been one of Hillston's best players for years and finished third in the league medal in both 2018 and 2021.
It was a third consecutive top three finish for McPherson after he also finished second in 2021.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Lake Cargelligo's Kate Johnson won the A grade netball best and fairest.
Johnson finished on 16 votes, one ahead of West Wyalong-Girral's Stacey Maier on 15.
Hillston's Jordan Bartholomew (B grade), West Wyalong-Girral's Karla Whittaker (C grade) and Jacqui Cuthbertson (C reserve) took out the lower grade netball best and fairests.
In football, Lake Cargelligo will take on Hillston on Saturday for the right to play Tullibigeal in the grand final.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.