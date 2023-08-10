MARRAR's quest for back-to-back Farrer League premierships has been dealt a blow with Billy Toy ruled ineligible for finals.
The Canberra-based midfielder returned from off-season shoulder surgery three weeks ago but will end up one-game short of finals qualification.
Toy injured in his shoulder in last year's grand final win over The Rock-Yerong Creek and underwent surgery in the off-season.
He performed the running duties for Marrar most weeks until getting the all clear from the doctor and physio to return against Temora in round in round 15.
Toy had his first game in reserve grade and then was promoted to seniors in the win over North Wagga a fortnight ago. The Bombers had the bye last week and Toy will have brought up his third game of the season against Coleambally in Saturday's final round.
Marrar did inquire with AFL NSW-ACT around special dispensation but it was unsuccessful due to it not being part of AFL Riverina by-laws.
Marrar coach Cal Gardner said the loss of Toy was a big blow to the Bombers.
"It's certainly disappointing because we know how much he can add, based off how he went last year with us in his first year at the club," Gardner said.
"The impact he had for us in the finals series last year was huge.
"He came back and played his first game of second grade a few weeks ago and had an immediate impact as well and played first grade the following week and would have laid seven, eight or more tackles and made a real impact in our forward line but unfortunately it's not to be this year."
MORE SPORT NEWS
The Bombers say Toy received advice that he would be eligible to apply for special dispensation around finals qualification due to his injury.
Marrar explored the option but ultimately found out too late that the clause was not part of the AFL Riverina bylaws.
"We certainly still held hope. He talked to a few contacts from the Canberra AFL office and we went off some by-laws there but unfortunately it came back with it not being successful," Gardner said.
"With his timing and when he was set to come back, we couldn't manage in to squeeze in the minimum requirement of four games."
Marrar president Pat Knagge said Toy's situation begs the question of why dispensation exists within the AFL rules but just not in AFL Riverina.
He said the club was not prepared to play Toy before he got clearance to return.
"The question is why does the governing body have it in their rules but it's not being applied to the AFL Riverina by-laws?" Knagge said.
"That's probably what we're most disappointed with. That's the question we'd probably like answered, why isn't it in the AFL Riverina rules?
"We could have sat Billy on the bench in the twos and not played him but at the end of the day, that's probably not doing the right thing.
"With the placing of the bye as well, there were four rounds remaining for him to qualify but it was bad luck there was a bye in there."
AFL Southern NSW community football and competition manager Joel Robinson said there was nothing that could be done under the AFL Riverina bylaws.
"There's no ability to apply for a dispensation around minimum matches played in the AFL Riverina by-laws," Robinson said.
"Marrar applied but there's no injury dispensation as part of the AFL Riverina by-laws."
Meantime, Marrar expect to welcome back Harry Reynolds from injury for their final round clash against Coleambally.
Keenan Flood, who broke his collarbone against East Wagga-Kooringal in round 11 hopes to be back for the first week of finals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.