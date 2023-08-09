Wagga Tigers will look to edge closer to a finals berth this weekend when they host Narrandera at Robertson Oval.
A win over the Eagles could potentially see the Tigers secure fifth spot this weekend if Collingullie-Glenfield Park aren't able to defeat Griffith.
It's a strong spot for the Tigers to be in however they weren't exactly comfortable winners against the Eagles earlier this season as they just got over the line by three goals.
Tigers coach Murray Stephenson knows they have a tough challenge ahead of them and that it wouldn't simply be a walk in the park against the Eagles.
"I thought last time we played them in particular their mids were really impressive," Stephenson said.
"So it's another challenge for sure."
The Eagles have been well-served by brothers Jack and Tom Powell and assistant coach Luke McKay in the middle of the ground this season and they were Narrandera's best in their loss to the Tigers back in round eight.
Stephenson believed that nullifying the trio's influence and having control of the clearances would be key to grabbing victory on Saturday.
"It's probably getting on top in the middle like it is a lot of weeks," he said.
"They've got some prime movers in there in Macca and the two Powell boys so it's probably trying to limit their influence around the ball and our on-baller's having an impact as well.
"I definitely think they're up for it and it will be a contest."
The Tigers are coming off an impressive victory on the road against Coolamon last week and will face the Eagles and then Griffith to round out the home and away season.
With the Tigers having to compete in an elimination final if they were to qualify for finals, Stephenson knew the importance of making sure his side entered that game with some momentum on their side.
"Winning form is good form," he said.
"So if we are lucky enough to earn ourselves a spot in finals we want to go in there with wins under our belt.
"We've got to keep competing each week and try to win games of footy."
A final quarter lapse was the only negative from an otherwise strong performance against the Hoppers on Sunday and Stephenson said the focus now over the next couple of games was just to continue to improve on what has worked for them this season.
"It's probably just about fine tuning the things that we know we do well and trying to play to our strengths," he said.
"I think some of our pressure around the ball has been really good and I think our back six have stood up pretty well all year."
The Tigers flexibility and adaptability has also been a strength this season with players such as Stephenson, Brady Morton and Nathan Cooke all spending time in different positions.
Stephenson said that having flexibility is a big bonus and that it gives them some potential when things aren't exactly going their way in a match.
"That's something that we are pretty big on is blokes being able to play multiple positions," he said.
"I think Brady has even spent time on a wing this year which I think he's played some really good footy on the wing when he's played there and he's also played down back.
"Cookey obviously has gone through wings and forward then Benny Kelly is another one as he played forward and now he finds himself down back.
"Sam McNaughton has played everywhere, Jez Piercy has played everywhere so there are a few guys which we can move around if we need a plan B."
