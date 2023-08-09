The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Tigers will look to edge closer to a finals berth this weekend

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 10 2023 - 9:45am
Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson knows they have a tough challenge ahead of them and that it wouldn't simply be a walk in the park against the Eagles. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga Tigers will look to edge closer to a finals berth this weekend when they host Narrandera at Robertson Oval.

