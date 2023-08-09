The Daily Advertiser
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated August 9 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 4:17pm
Scans have revealed that Jake Barrett has fractured his midshaft fibula in his right leg which is estimated to have a six-week recovery period. Picture by Madeline Begley
Scans have revealed that Jake Barrett has fractured his midshaft fibula in his right leg which is estimated to have a six-week recovery period. Picture by Madeline Begley

Coolamon coach Jake Barrett believes that his season is most likely over.

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

