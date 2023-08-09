Coolamon coach Jake Barrett believes that his season is most likely over.
Scans have revealed that Barrett has fractured his midshaft fibula in his right leg which is estimated to have a six-week recovery period.
The news keeps the door slightly ajar for a potential grand final return if the Hoppers were to qualify, however Barrett declared he'd be surprised if he were to play again this season.
"When I tried going forward there thinking it was a cork and I couldn't really run on it I ended up fracturing my leg which is a bit disappointing," Barrett said.
"On Monday when I woke up I was still in a bit of pain so I thought I would go and get it checked out and unfortunately it's a fracture through my fibula.
"I'd be very surprised if I got back for finals at all so it's a bit disappointing but that's football isn't it?
"Unfortunately that centre bounce contest there me and Jock Cornell collided and his knee probably got me in a good spot and it was a bit unlucky in the end."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
It compounds what has been a disastrous 12 months for the Hoppers coach who has spent a fair bit of time on the sidelines.
A torn calf in round two kept Barrett sidelined until round nine and now the latest injury is set to most likely prematurely end his season and force him to miss out on the Hoppers' finals campaign in a playing capacity.
Barrett admitted it's been a pretty frustrating period for him but he said he was trying to look at the positives.
"I think it's just disappointing just more with the on-field stuff," he said.
"I've still got an important role there as a coach and to keep the boys motivated and it's been rewarding in that sense as still being part of the team through that.
"In terms of coming off the year I had last year and at the start of this year I was probably the lightest and I personally thought the fittest I'd probably been in a while and had a great pre-season.
"To do the calf early on that pretty much put me out for the first half of the year and then to play only five games and it probably still took me three to four games to get my body fully right to where it should've been.
"On the weekend I probably started to feel the best I did in terms of pre game and then to come out and do that was very frustrating.
"But that's just football and I try and look at the positives.
"I've had a pretty lucky go at it so far in terms of injuries up to now but it's been a very frustrating 12 months for myself."
The Hoppers have a huge challenge ahead of them this weekend as they head to Ganmain Sportsground for a huge local derby against the in-form Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
While Barrett is a huge loss for the Hoppers, they are set to welcome back a couple of key names.
Braeden Glyde, Pat Walker, and Jeremy Sykes should return to the Hoppers' side while Barrett confirmed that Joe Redfern was also a potential inclusion.
Redfern received a cork in round six in Coolamon's clash against Collingullie-Glenfield Park which then flared up and had the key forward unable to walk for a period of time.
He made his return in reserve grade a few weeks ago and has now got through three games which has seen him kick 21 goals.
Nick Pleming also made his return through reserve grade on the weekend after missing over two months whilst overseas.
Barrett was pleased with how Pleming went and believed that he wouldn't be far off a return to the senior side.
"Unfortunately we missed him throughout that patch there where he was overseas," he said.
"That was already talked about before the season started and we knew that was going to happen.
"He had his first game back on the weekend and he showed some really good signs."
