The Rock-Yerong Creek will sport a different look for the Mark 'Grunter' O'Leary Memorial Shield clash

MM
By Matt Malone
August 10 2023 - 11:00am
The Rock-Yerong Creek footballers Jesse Cool and Cody Cool show off the one-off guernseys the Magpies will wear in the bid to raise awareness around mental health on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley
The Rock-Yerong Creek will go green on Saturday, all in the name of a good cause.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

