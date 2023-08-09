The Rock-Yerong Creek have enjoyed a successful year on the field and court on the back of an increase of numbers.
Magpies co-president David Pieper has been really impressed with the participation in their Auskick program while also noting the respective efforts of their under 11's and under 13's football sides.
"We've got really good numbers in our Auskick there and they've had a really successful year," Pieper said.
"Obviously there's no scoring but they are enjoying themselves and they've had a great time and their coaches have really gelled together with the kids so that's great.
"The under 11's are coached by Justin Driscoll and he's really got them flying and eating out of his hand.
"They've been amazing and he's been such a fantastic coach for the under 11's and they love him coaching and love the training's and it shows with their success on the field.
"We are going to miss finals after getting beaten by Turvey last week, but we've had some success and I think we've had three losses by two points or less which has cost us a finals spot due to unavailability of kids on those weekends so it's been really successful.
"Our 13's Dave Elwin took on that, he's new to the club and we had 13 or 14 indicating they were going to play at the start of the year.
"But then two went to boarding school and another two didn't play so numbers got pretty low and we've been relying on permit players.
"He's had a really tough year that way but moving forward we've got a lot of things on the move now and in place to really make sure we have the numbers next year and hopefully be competitive.
"We've done a lot of work behind the scenes, Justin Driscoll is actually doing a lot trying to make sure we get 15's next year which will be fantastic for the club.
"We need our juniors coming through as that saves having to recruit people so it's all going well."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Although struggling with numbers throughout the season, the under 13's claimed an impressive 56-point win against Collingullie-Glenfield Park back in round six while they only went down by seven points a week earlier to North Wagga.
The under 11's meanwhile will finish just short of playing finals after a very impressive season, they've currently won seven games this year and they would head into this weekend's game against East Wagga-Kooringal as favourites.
Jock Driscoll has been one of their better players and he currently sits fourth on the leading goalkickers list with 15 majors from 13 games.
It's also been a successful season on the court for the Magpies with the under 15's (five wins), under 14's (seven) and under 12's (four) all enjoying a fair bit of success.
The under 13's will play finals after a very successful year which most recently saw them take down ladder-leading Turvey Park (31-16).
