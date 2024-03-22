The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Jets grounded by the loss of three of the Farrer League's best players

MM
By Matt Malone
March 22 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Jets will be without (from left to right) Lenny Haddrill, Jerry Lucas, Mitch Haddrill and Matt Wallis for the upcoming season. Picture by Les Smith
Northern Jets will be without (from left to right) Lenny Haddrill, Jerry Lucas, Mitch Haddrill and Matt Wallis for the upcoming season. Picture by Les Smith

NORTHERN Jets coach Jack Harper has backed his young team to rise to the challenge this season amid the departure of three of their best players.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.