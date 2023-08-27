NORTHERN Jets coach Jack Harper says the club will make a judgement call on experienced pair Sam Fisher and Matt Wallis later in the week.
The only disappointment out of the Jets' 76-point first semi-final demolition of Charles Sturt University on Sunday was injuries to the key duo.
Fisher came off six minutes into the second quarter with a hamstring injury and was iced up and never returned.
Wallis then came off second best in the third term with a suspected dislocated elbow. He was taken straight to hospital.
Harper's immediate reaction was that Fisher is the better of the two chances to be playing in Saturday's preliminary final against Marrar.
"Sam might have just tweaked his hamstring but we're a little bit unsure as to how bad it is. We're optimistic he'll be right," Harper said.
"Wal's hurt his elbow, it's a similar thing to Sam, we're a little bit unsure as to the severity of it but it looks like he might be a little bit more in doubt."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Wallis has kicked 72 goals from 17 games this season.
The Jets still looked dangerous in attack after Wallis' departure on Sunday so Harper says they will explore their options up forward.
"It's not ideal. He's the premier full-forward of the competition, he was the leading goalkicker, so it's going to hurt us but we've got a lot of different options," he said.
"Guys can play different roles up forward and we can move the footy differently.
"It's interesting to see how it might play out."
Harper said the Jets will naturally learn the extent of the injuries before making a decision on the preliminary final.
He isn't keen on playing injured players though.
"We'll make that judgement throughout the week but if it's too severe and you're playing on one leg, or playing with one arm then you've got to make a smart decision and someone with two arms is going to be a little bit more helpful for you," he said.
"Like I said, we'll make that decision throughout the week."
The Jets will now lock horns again with Marrar for a spot in the grand final against The Rock-Yerong Creek.
Marrar have won their last two showdowns, including the qualifying final by 14 points just over a week ago.
Harper expects it to be a good contest.
"Marrar and us have had a couple of close tussles all year, really," he said.
"I think we match up reasonably evenly, we might be a little bit bigger and they might be a bit faster on the outside but she's going to be a good contest that's for sure, playing off for a spot in the GF, that's what we do it for."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.