Walgers may have played no part in the second half but he probably performed the most pivotal play of the day midway through the second term when the Jets were 10 points up. He ran 25 metres to chase down Nate Doyle and was awarded a free kick 45 metres out from goal. He went back and kicked truly, the play swung the momentum as the Bombers kicked the next two to lead by nine points at half-time.