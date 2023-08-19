Live coverage: August 19-20 weekend sport blog

It's an intriguing last round in the Riverina League on Saturday with Collingullie-Glenfield Park trying to force their way in their finals with a win over Leeton-Whitton but also need results from the clash between Griffith and Wagga Tigers and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Coolamon to go their way. Turvey Park can also cement the minor premierships with the a win over Narrandera.