Live coverage: August 19-20 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
It's finals time in the Farrer League.
The Northern Jets have split their games with Marrar so far with the winner of their clash at Robertson Oval on Saturday to face minor premiers The Rock-Yerong Creek next week.
The loser will face the winner of the Sunday's clash between East Wagga-Kooringal and Charles Sturt University.
It's an intriguing last round in the Riverina League on Saturday with Collingullie-Glenfield Park trying to force their way in their finals with a win over Leeton-Whitton but also need results from the clash between Griffith and Wagga Tigers and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Coolamon to go their way. Turvey Park can also cement the minor premierships with the a win over Narrandera.
It's also the last round in Group Nine and only minor premiers Temora's ladder position is secure. Young are chasing a big percentage boost to move into the top three when they tackle Junee on Saturday while on Sunday fifth place will be decided when Kangaroos hosts Albury at Equex Centre while across town Gundagai are looking keep their title defence alive when they tackle Southcity.
It's make-up round in the Pascoe Cup after an earlier washout with Tumut hosting Hanwood in Tumut, South Wagga takes on Lake Albert, Wagga United travels to Young, while Cootamundra hosts Lake Albert.
