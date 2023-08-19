The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

The Daily Advertiser's Saturday scoreboard, August 19

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 19 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Dodson tries to break out of the Junee defence in Young's narrow win at Laurie Daley Oval on Sunday. Picture by Courtney Rees
Michael Dodson tries to break out of the Junee defence in Young's narrow win at Laurie Daley Oval on Sunday. Picture by Courtney Rees

Farrer League

Qualifying final

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.