Qualifying final
Marrar 6.8 (44) d Northern Jets 3.12 (30)
Griffith 13.10 (88) d Wagga Tigers 6.14 (50)
Collingullie-Glenfield Park 26.19 (175) d Leeton-Whitton 3.4 (22)
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 6.15 (51) d Coolamon 6.8 (44)
Turvey Park 18.14 (122) d Narrandera 5.7 (37)
Young 26 d Junee 25
Jindera 16.15 (111) d Culcarin 9.6 (60)
Holbrook 18.9 (117) d Henty 9.5 (59)
Osborne 6.15 (51) d Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 4.4 (28)
Billabong Crows 19.9 (123) d Murray Magpies 6.11 (47)
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
