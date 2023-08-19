Young look to improve for finals after scare from Junee

A late Tom Demeio penalty goal was just enough for Young to take winning form into finals.
The Cherrypickers had a battle on their hands at Laurie Daley Oval, however Demeio's perfect day out with the boot helped them take a 26-25 win over Junee.
After slotting a sideline conversion four minutes earlier, Demeio never looked like missing the penalty goal attempt with less than two minutes to play.
Young fullback Nic Hall then claimed the short result to deny Junee a chance of another late rally.
Captain-coach Nick Cornish was pleased with how the team rallied, after the Diesels were able to change the momentum of the clash in the second half.
"It wasn't a great win but a win is a win," Cornish said.
"We got a bit lucky there at the end with the penalty but Tommy kicked it to win by a point.
"We'll take it, we're still going strong into finals but it wasn't our best footy."
However he knows they will need to be better come finals time.
"Every side from one to five has a chance to win the comp," Cornish said.
"There are no easy teams and we just need to focus on ourselves and just complete."
Junee dominated possession early with both Thomas Carroll and Hayden Diggins held up over the line by the Young defence before the Diesels got on the board after Ratu Saurara just managed to score off a Daniel Foley kick.
Young were quick to respond as Tom Giles crashed over.
However Junee were able to capitalise on a mistake at the back from Hall to put themselves back in front as Jese Wainibuli scored.
Saurara then capitalised on another Cherrypickers error to extend Junee's advantage with four minutes left in the first half before Daniel Foley slotted a field goal to lead 15-4 at the break.
Young responded quickly as Sam Graziani scored two minutes after half-time after a nice offload from Cornish helped into clear air.
Jake Walker then put the visitors in front when he crashed over with 22 minutes left.
Just as Young looked to be building their momentum, Junee turned the game on its head.
After forcing an error with Young on their line, the Diesels worked it the length before Zac Carey scored in the corner.
In the next set they extended the margin to seven points as Daniel Foley scored off another kick Hall let bounce at the back.
With any chance of a top-three finish hanging by a thread, Young fought back as Boro Navori scored in the corner.
Demeio slotted the conversion before Young earned themselves a penalty for offside.
Lining up his conversion attempt 20 in from the sideline, the Young five-eighth
Hall was able to take the short restart, and copped a high tackle for his trouble, to ensure there was to be no dramatic last surge from Junee.
Coming off big wins over Tumut and Gundagai, Cornish thought his team went away from what has been working for them.
It's something he's looking to address for the finals series.
"We went away from what we've been good at in the last few weeks," Cornish said.
"We just have to be smarter.
"We know that and we've spoken about it all year.
"We will just beat ourselves if we don't do that."
