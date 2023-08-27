Kangaroos look to bounce back after Blues ambush

Kangaroos are looking to put a heavy finals loss behind them quickly.
The Wagga side struggled to contain Tumut's forward power to slip to a 30-10 loss at Equex Centre on Sunday.
After coming into the finals series off the back of five straight wins, the Wagga outfit put themselves under pressure early and couldn't respond.
Captain-coach Nathan Rose thought some mistakes trying to come out of their own end really hurt their chances.
"We had a good start to the game, got out of the blocks well, but midway through that first half we had a few lapses and they made us pay for it," Rose said.
"We were turning over the ball at the wrong end of the field so we will have to fix that up quick smart."
Kangaroos went into the clash without lock Luke Ingram and hooker Bowie Foster after their win over Albury last week but did welcome back centre Ned Cooper from injury.
However Rose thought they struggled to adjust when Izak Ford went down with a head knock.
"We probably didn't attack the best, as we normally do," he said.
"When we tried too we probably tried to play our hand.
"We lost our fullback (Ford), which hurt us but Tumut were too good on the day."
However after Tumut went out to a 24-point lead in the opening minutes of the second half, not conceding another point was one positive Rose wants to take from the loss.
Kangaroos are now looking to hit back when they take on Young at Greenfield Park on Saturday.
The record between the two games is split so far this season.
"That's what finals footy is about and if you go down you have to regroup and go again next week," Rose said.
"We've had a battle with Young this year and I'm sure it will be no different next week."
He's hopeful Ingram and James Smart will be both right to take their places.
"Not having a bloke out (Ingram) there like that definitely makes a difference to your pack as he gets through some big minutes and a lot of work," Rose said.
"Hopefully he is back and as long as (Smart) can get through training and gets one more scan to confirm it then hopefully he's good to go."
