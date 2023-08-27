The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Northern Jets stay alive with 76-point first semi-final win over Charles Sturt University

MM
By Matt Malone
August 27 2023 - 6:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Jets' Mitch Haddrill soars over the pack in the first semi-final against Charles Sturt University on Sunday at Langtry Oval. Picture by Matt Malone
Northern Jets' Mitch Haddrill soars over the pack in the first semi-final against Charles Sturt University on Sunday at Langtry Oval. Picture by Matt Malone

NORTHERN Jets sounded an ominous warning to the two remaining teams in the premiership race with a 76-point annihilation of Charles Sturt University on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.