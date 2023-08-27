NORTHERN Jets sounded an ominous warning to the two remaining teams in the premiership race with a 76-point annihilation of Charles Sturt University on Sunday.
The Jets put together one of their most impressive performances of the season to run out dominant victors, 20.6 (126) to 7.8 (50) at Langtry Oval.
The Jets midfield went into beast mode, led by Mitch Haddrill, and a seven-goal opening term had the Bushpigs on the back foot.
CSU were able to match it with the Jets for the middle two terms but were unable to make any inroads into the margin.
The Jets then kicked six goals to one in the final term to ensure they hit next Saturday's preliminary final against Marrar full of momentum.
The win came at a cost however with star full-forward Matt Wallis being taken to hospital with a suspected dislocated elbow, while assistant coach Sam Fisher came off with a hamstring injury in the second term.
On the performance though, Northern Jets coach Jack Harper couldn't be happier.
"Yeah that's the style of footy that we want to be able to play," Harper said.
"It hurt us last week not getting the job done over Marrar and we knew if we played our game style, we're a good side and today we showed it."
Harper agreed it was as good as his team has played this year.
"Absolutely. We've been able to put away sides when we've had the upper hand at three-quarter-time and that was really pleasing to be able to do that again today," he said.
"It was a bit of area for us, heading into that last quarter, we hadn't run the first three quarters out very well, we had got a little bit lazy and complacent and to finish it well with six or so goals in the last quarter was really pleasing."
Haddrill produced a dominant performance in the midfield, winning a mountain of contested football. He also pushed forward to kick two goals.
He was well supported by Jeromy Lucas, who also kicked three goals, while Jack Fisher proved the spark early and finished with four goals.
Lachie Jones was a strong presence in the ruck, while Adam Flagg (four goals) and Harper (three goals) both hit the scoreboard well.
Ultimately, the damage was done with a seven-goal to one opening term and Harper enjoyed the way his team was able to take the upper hand immediately.
"Starting well is obviously massive for either team and an area where we haven't been real good throughout the year," he said.
"The last month or so we've been able to win the footy in the middle and get it forward. Last week we didn't capitalise but this week we were able to make the most of our opportunities."
Lachie Holmes, Nick Myers and Trent Cohalan battled hard throughout on a dirty day for the Bushpigs.
Full-time
Northern Jets 7.3 9.4 14.4 20.6 (126)
CSU Bushpigs 1.3 3.4 6.6 7.8 (50)
GOALS: Northern Jets: J.Fisher 4, A.Flagg 4, J.Lucas 3, J.Harper 3, M.Wallis 2, M.Haddrill 2, T.Alexander 1, C.Bell 1, H.Roscarel 1; CSU Bushpigs: H.Wooden 2, W.Archibald 1, T.Cohalan 1, S.Holgate 1, J.Steel 1, H.warwick 1
BEST: Northern Jets: M.Haddrill, J.Lucas, J.Fisher, J.Harper, H.Roscarel, A.Flagg; CSU Bushpigs: T.Cohalan, N.Myers, L.Holmes, C.Kelly, D.Rogers, M.Findlay.
