Coolamon coach Jake Barrett has been left to ponder what could've been after the Hoppers season was ended in cruel fashion in the Riverina League elimination final.
After largely dominating the first half, the Hoppers were then overrun in the third term conceding three goals nearing three quarter time which saw them trail heading into the final quarter.
Despite hitting the front midway through the final term it wasn't enough as the Demons managed to find another goal and take a thrilling four-point win.
Barrett agreed that it was a heartbreaking end to the season as the Hoppers just couldn't quite get over the line.
"Yeah it's definitely heartbreaking," Barrett said.
"I've been here for five years and been very invested in this club and in the boys and we are all the same, the majority of this group has been together for five years now.
"I've obviously been trying to work to that one goal and that's to hold up the cup at the end of the year and unfortunately we fell short.
"But Collingullie were awesome and that was one of the best games I've seen played in a while I reckon in terms of just a pure contest and it usually is against Collingullie like I've said all year.
"It just hurts because our boys had a real hard crack and I know their boys did too and obviously at the end of the day they were the better side."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The result may not have gone their way but no one can question the effort of the Hoppers' side who continued to fight for their season until the final siren.
Barrett said he was immensely proud of the effort and fight and admitted that's been one of their biggest strengths all year.
"I think that's at least one thing we've done the majority of the year," he said.
"We've always fought and I don't want to go blaming anything but obviously we had a few key injuries at the start and through the majority of the year to our more experienced players that usually talk a lot out there.
"So to see the way our young players have developed this year like BJ Glyde, Coop McKelvie, Campbell Mattingly all those sorts of boys even Jack Rudd was pretty good at the end there.
"For that younger group just to be able to step up like they did all year was just awesome to see and it obviously puts Coolamon in a great spot going forward.
"But it's just heartbreaking really as I know this team was good enough to do it but so were seven other teams this year."
The Hoppers had a couple of chances late to steal victory however they were unable to kick what could've been the winning goal.
Barrett conceded there was a couple of missed opportunities however noted there was quite a number more throughout the day.
"You could always look at that but there's moments throughout the whole game," he said.
"You can re-watch the whole game tape and I bet you could point out 100 different moments but that's just football isn't it.
"Yeah we did have our opportunities at the end there but at the end of the day that is football and I guess they just made the most of theirs when it counted.
"But they missed plenty of set shots as well and so did we, at the end of the day there has to be one winner doesn't there and unfortunately it wasn't us today."
Braeden Glyde, Jerry Maslin and Allister Clarke were all excellent in defeat for the Hoppers while Shae Darcy finished with the two goals.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.