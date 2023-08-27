The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Charles Sturt University co-coach Travis Cohalan proud of a successful season

MM
By Matt Malone
August 27 2023 - 6:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charles Sturt University come off the ground after their 76-point first semi-final loss at Langtry Oval on Sunday. Picture by Matt Malone
Charles Sturt University come off the ground after their 76-point first semi-final loss at Langtry Oval on Sunday. Picture by Matt Malone

CHARLES Sturt University co-coach Travis Cohalan rates the season 'a very big success' despite being soundly beaten in Sunday's first semi-final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.