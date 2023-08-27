CHARLES Sturt University co-coach Travis Cohalan rates the season 'a very big success' despite being soundly beaten in Sunday's first semi-final.
Northern Jets got the jump on CSU early and then ran right away with the contest in a 76-point demolition job at Langtry Oval.
Cohalan was first to admit the Bushpigs were soundly beaten on the day.
"It's not the way we wanted to finish," Cohalan said.
"We turned up in the full knowledge that they're a really quality outfit, best midfield in the comp, best backline in the comp, knowing we'd have to be right on our game to compete with them and unfortunately we came out in the first quarter, they were red hot and we kicked three points.
"We didn't give ourselves the best possible start, but in saying that, to be completely honest, they were a lot better than us all over the ground all day.
"They worked harder and most importantly when they went forward they finished in front of goals. They kicked 20.6, that's out of this world good in front of goals so it was a really quality performance from them and we really didn't have too many answers."
CSU did halt the momentum midway through the second term and were competitive throughout the third but couldn't make any inroads on the scoreboard.
"We keep the key stats, inside 50s, clearances, tackles, things like that and we actually won inside 50s in the second and third quarter and just didn't convert, didn't take our opportunities," Cohalan said.
"Part of that is execution, but credit to the Jets, their midfield probably spread to defend better than our spread and every time our forwards brought the ball to ground, there were more Jets there than our players.
"Yeah we had opportunities maybe that we didn't take but they were better for longer and thoroughly deserved their win."
CSU enjoyed their first finals win in 22 years last week with a four-goal victory over East Wagga-Kooringal. Despite exiting finals with a blowout for the second straight year, Cohalan was looking at the positives.
"I just said to the boys then, without sounding like the English cricket team and taking a moral victory when you lose, we actually rate the season as a very big success," he said.
"We've won 10 games, Dusty and I set ourselves the goal of playing 18 games for the season, which meant we would have won a final. We achieved that, the club's first final in 22 years last weekend, the twos are in the grand final and their first minor premiership, we used 36 players this year, keeping the majority of the list together next year, we see it as a success.
"At the end of the day, we definitely don't have the budget to compete with some of the clubs in our comp but the one thing we do is we compete no matter who we play, we turn up and play for four quarters and I said to the boys in there, take the first quarter out of it and we're really proud of your effort today and more importantly, everything I've asked you to do all season, from November really, they've done so you can't question the effort and the commitment."
CSU are yet to announce their coaching line-up for next year after Dusty Rogers joined Cohalan in a partnership this season.
Cohalan had intended this season to be his last but the success has him reevaluating.
"I love this group of players and the majority of them are still here next year," he said.
"I love the club, I love the players, it's a really positive environment and I think the club will have an announcement soon."
