Jeromy Lucas has capped off an enjoyable year back home at Northern Jets with his first best and fairest at the club.
Lucas polled 65 votes to run away with the award while Matt Wallis and Lachie Jones finished as equal runners-up on 31 votes apiece.
Coach Jack Harper finished finished fourth while Jack Fisher and Sam Fisher also polled strongly and rounded out the top six.
Back playing for his local club for the first time since 2019, Lucas said it was an enjoyable year and quite an honour to claim the best and fairest.
"Yeah it's quite humbling to be honest," Lucas said.
"It was a nice year to have playing for Jets and I really enjoyed it.
"It was a bit disappointing not to cap it off with a win in the grand final, but I think all in all it was a good year and a pretty successful one which was good."
Lucas conceded that he had a somewhat slow start to the year however believed that he was able to get some more consistency into his performances in the back half of the season.
"I think earlier on in the season it was just getting back into the rhythm of things," he said.
"Being out of the game for a couple of years it sort of takes a bit of time.
"I think my fitness wasn't too bad but it just takes getting your confidence back so probably that first half of the season it was a little bit slow.
"But I felt that towards the end of the year I worked into it a little bit better and hit a bit more form.
"I enjoyed playing with the Jets and obviously growing up with lots of the blokes there made it an enjoyable year.
"I think that's why I wanted to get back into footy, enjoy it and have a bit of fun."
Living and studying in Melbourne meant Lucas had to commute this season and he admitted that he ended up dealing with the travel pretty well.
"Yeah it was better than what I originally thought," he said.
"I was planning to not make every game but the way it turned out I managed it.
"Going on the train and catching it to Wagga, having a few trips with family members whether it was mum in the car and we'd go back and forth together.
"I think that definitely made it a lot easier, it was a big commitment but at the same time I think it was definitely worth it."
Lucas is yet to lock in any football plans for 2024 and revealed that where his employment takes him will likely have a big say on his decision.
"I finish my uni degree at the end of this year and I'm applying for jobs," he said.
"Where I can get into with that I think it depends on that in a big way.
"I am keen to play football again and at this point I'm not exactly sure, I'm still deciding and having a bit of a think and it really depends on my work."
Lucas and Mitch Haddrill tied for best in finals while Mitchell Doyle was named most improved.
Josh Avis was most courageous, Sam Fisher was most consistent, Ryan Cox was best utility and Nate Doyle was most determined.
Alice Clark beat home Mae Lucas to claim the best and fairest in A grade with Freya Roebuck picking up most determined while Beth New collected the coaches award.
The Jets also awarded life membership to Ben Prentice, Chris Bell, Paul Buerckner, Gerard O'Brien, Susanne Furphy and Robyn Buerckner.
Jack Fisher was named Clubperson of the year.
Northern Jets presentation night:
First grade: B&F - Jeromy Lucas, runners-up - Matt Wallis, Lachie Jones
Reserve grade: B&F - Harry Morris, runner-up - Josh Bell
Under 18: B&F - Harry Roscarel, runner-up - Riley Judd
A grade: B&F - Alice Clark, runner-up - Mae Lucas
A reserve: B&F - Gemma Guthrie, runner-up - Kathryn Kemp
B grade: B&F - Zoe Thomas, runner-up - Erin Bell
C grade: B&F - Monique Chalmers, runner-up - Holly Walker
Under 17: B&F - Josie Heath, runner-up - Gabrielle Fairman
