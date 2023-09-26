The Daily Advertiser
Hinch hopeful to win two Knockouts in two weeks

By Tahlia Sinclair
September 26 2023 - 5:05pm
Tarnayar Hinch playing for Mungindi Panthers during their Murri Carnival win. Picture supplied
After winning last weekend's Murri Carnival, Tarnayar Hinch is hoping to win two knockouts in two weeks when she heads to Tuggerah this weekend.

