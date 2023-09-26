Hinch hopeful to win two Knockouts in two weeks

After winning last weekend's Murri Carnival, Tarnayar Hinch is hoping to win two knockouts in two weeks when she heads to Tuggerah this weekend.
Playing with Mungindi Panthers in her first Queensland carnival last week, Hinch will reunite with local faces Vanessa Harris and Kathryn Niki in the Newcastle Yowies side for this weekend's Koori Knockout.
"This was my first time ever going up for the carnival," Hinch said.
"It was pretty good but most of the teams didn't like us I think, because they don't like new girls coming in and we took out a team that won it the last four years in a row.
"It was definitely nice."
After making it through to last year's Koori Knockout grand final, Hinch said there's unfinished business for the team this year.
"It'll definitely be a good weekend, everyone is fired up and ready," she said.
"We made it to the grand final but just lost by two points, so we're definitely going there to win it.
"I want to win it, I won the Queensland one, so now I want to win the New South Wales one too."
With a selection of new faces joining the squad, Hinch said the first few minutes are always daunting, but once they've got the first hit or run, everything feels better.
"I'm excited, there's some new girls coming in too, so younger girls as well," she said.
"They'll probably be scared for the first time but they'll be right after a while."
The 2022 runners up have a first round bye, and will progress directly to the second round of games.
Hinch said it'll be a benefit to the team, who are yet to have a run together this year.
"We have a bye first round, so we're through to the second already," Hinch said.
"I think the bye is alright, it settles us in a little bit, we can watch everybody else play."
Now with a taste of that winning feeling, Hinch said she's hoping Yowies experience in previous Knockout finals will help get them past the line.
"We always made it to finals, but we can never win the grand final," she said.
"I think our experience means we'll know when to calm it down on the field."
Hinch, Harris, and Niki will take the field with Newcastle Yowies against Wellington Wedgetails on Friday afternoon in their first game of the Knockout.
