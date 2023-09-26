Dindima to play reigning champions in first round of Knockout, juniors ready for inaugural campaign

It wasn't the draw they were hoping for, but Dindima will take their underdog tag in their stride as they line up against reigning champions Newcastle All Blacks in the first round of the Koori Knockout on Saturday.
The senior side had their first run over the weekend at the Queanbeyan Kanberri Connections Knockout, where they made it to the third round of games.
Club president Craig McLachlan admitted they'd hoped to go further in Canberra, but he was pleased with what he saw out on the field.
Knowing All Blacks will be a tough beat this weekend, McLachlan said they won't go into the game already feeling defeated.
"We've got nothing to lose," McLachlan said.
"We'll go out against All Blacks and give it our all.
"They looked unbelievable especially in the first two games in Canberra, it was good to get all the boys together to have a run as well before this weekend."
McLachlan said getting a strong start on Saturday will make all the difference, with it incredibly hard to chase down a lead in the shortened games.
"If you don't score first, you're always chasing your tail, so if you get off to a good start, it holds you in good stead for the rest of the game," he said.
"They're going to be very tough, you don't win a KO by fluke, they're obviously a very good side."
McLachlan said those who believe they can get the round one win will be few and far between, but as long as they're competitive, he's happy.
"As long as we're competitive, that's all we ask," he said.
The club will also debut in the under 15s competition this Knockout, with the boys playing Maitland in their round one game on Friday.
McLachlan said he doesn't know much about their opposition, but has great faith in the strength of the junior side the club has put together.
"The boys finished their training on Monday night, and they're very keen to go," he said.
"We've got some pretty good players on that team, so hopefully they go well.
"The players are very very excited, and I think the parents are excited as well, it should be a really good weekend with the kids being involved."
The club leaves Wagga on Wednesday morning for Tuggerah, before the under 15s campaign begins on Friday morning.
