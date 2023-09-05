NORTHERN Jets star Mitch Haddrill will line-up in his first senior grand final on Saturday but it almost never eventuated.
The two-time Gerald Clear Medallist made a comeback this season from a surprise early retirement but it very nearly came about at a rival club.
It was only about 18 months earlier that Haddrill stunned the AFL Riverina community and confirmed the Jets' worst fears when he retired at the age of 28.
But after a season out of the game, Haddrill was almost lured back to football by a rival coach before newly-appointed president Jack Fisher stepped in.
"There was someone getting in my ear and as soon as Jack got wind of it, he drove straight over to my house," Haddrill revealed this week.
"I was pretty close (to playing elsewhere).
"He didn't even ring me, he just turned up at my house on a Sunday morning, I think it was.
"So it was probably due to Jack Fisher I suppose. When he stuck his hand up to take on the president's role, he's a good friend of mine and a cousin.
"I'm glad I came back here. I've always loved this club and I'm related to half of them so I'm glad I came back."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Haddrill, 29, is widely recognised as one of the best players within AFL Riverina.
He won his first Gerald Clear Medal, for best and fairest in the Farrer League, at the age of 23 in 2017. He then backed it up two years later in 2019.
But it was the 2019 season, where he coached the Jets for one year, that wore him down and played a part in his early retirement at the end of 2021.
Haddrill, however, has rediscovered his love of the game this year.
"It's been good playing again," he said.
"(In 2019) I was turning up at training on a Tuesday night and we had about six blokes at training. Whereas a couple of times this year we had 50 blokes at training.
"I've never seen that since I've been playing, there's been a good vibe around and a lot of young locals which makes it extra special."
Once Haddrill committed to playing again, he then played a pivotal part in the Jets' resurgence.
His commitment not only provided great confidence to the playing group, it helped sway the likes of his brother Len Haddrill and Jerry Lucas back to the club.
"I'm so happy with that. Jerry's come back, Len's come back. Pretty much everyone's local and whoever isn't local, is good mates with all the boys anyway. There's only two blokes that aren't from round home," he said.
"Jerry, in my opinion, is the best player in the league.
"He was going to have another year off footy to focus on his uni and I got in his ear and initially he said no, but two weeks before the start of the season he rang me up out of the blue and said do you reckon there's still a spot for me, I said stay there, keep your phone in your hand and I'll get Jack to ring you.
"He's been unreal this year and been a big part of our success. It's great to have him back and it's great to get Len back too."
Haddrill can't wait to take part in his first grand final, against The Rock-Yerong Creek at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
"It's good, good to get in there," Haddrill said.
"We got knocked out in a prelim in 2016, in extra time. That left a bloody sour taste so this will be the first crack at a grand final and I'm keen to give it a good shake.
"I think the last quarter (on Saturday) that's the kind of footy we want to play."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.