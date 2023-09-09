The Daily Advertisersport
The Rock-Yerong Creek claim 2023 Farrer League premiership with seven-point win over Northern Jets

By Matt Malone
Updated September 10 2023 - 10:11am, first published September 9 2023 - 8:00pm
The Rock-Yerong Creek celebrate their Farrer League premiership victory at Robertson Oval on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
The Rock-Yerong Creek celebrate their Farrer League premiership victory at Robertson Oval on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

The Rock-Yerong Creek returned to the top of the Farrer League with a seven-point victory over Northern Jets on Saturday.

