Temora break 10 year A grade premiership drought with dominating performance

After ten years, Temora are A grade premiers once again.
In a dominant display of netball at Robertson Oval on Satruday, Temora finished their near-perfect season with a 47-36 win over reigning premiers North Wagga.
After falling out of premiership contention last year with two straight finals losses, there was a feeling of 'job done' amongst the Kangaroos following their win.
Playing an incredibly clean and controlled game, not once did the Kangaroos allow North Wagga to get a run on them.
Finishing the first quarter with a five goal lead, they continued to extend the margin each term.
Coach Kath Derrick said she couldn't be prouder of her side and how they finished their season.
"I'm so proud of the girls, they worked really hard, we made the finals last year but went out in straight sets, and this year they were really determined," Derrick said.
"We got here, and now we've done it.
"Our game plan was to come out hard and keep our lead. I don't think we ever feel comfortable against North Wagga, there's always that turn around that can happen."
After giving up a 20 goal margin last season Derrick said the side knew they couldn't feel comfortable or complacent at any point during their game, no matter their lead.
Incredibly pleased with her side, she said the win was well deserved for a great bunch of girls.
"I think the girls were very mature in their approach and used last year to motivate them more than anything," she said.
"They used that to work harder and get the job done."
Captain Emma McAuley said it felt amazing to have finally got across the line.
Having fallen just short so many times, she said alongside the pride and joy was relief.
"It's been 10 years since we played an A grade final and were able to win it," McAuley said.
"The last couple of years we've gotten so close, so it's just unreal to feel like we've actually finished the job and come away with the win today."
McAuley said she was proud of how composed her side stayed throughout the entire game.
From the first pass there were no signs of nerves in their game, with players looking determined but calm as they moved the ball down court.
"It did feel composed actually," she said.
"We kept reminding ourselves every quarter, let's not get ahead of ourselves, we felt confident in ourselves and the position that we were in, but anything can happen, as we saw in earlier games today.
"Teams can come back from 10 goals down, so we didn't want to get ahead of ourselves, but once we got that lead, our focus was to keep it."
With massive crowd support behind them, the Kangaroo army turned up to show their love for the girls.
The club had teams in three of the netball grand finals on Saturday and made their presence known every time the 'Roos stepped on court.
Speaking earlier in the week about the support all three sides have received from the town this week, McAuley again was humbled by their backing.
"It was incredible, I think the bus left town at 7:30, so it's been a bloody long day for all of our supporters, and even our players, a few of our A grade girls were on the bus coming over," she said.
"We honestly could not get over the line without them.
"The support we've got throughout the town, shopfronts, local businesses, it's all those little things, even people down the street saying 'good luck' that you know of but don't know, the whole momentum has just been building and I'm so stoked that we're done and can go back with the win."
Alongside elation, the entire side were able to finally breathe out, with their jobs done for the 2023 season.
"I'm just very happy, relieved, there's a lot of relief," Derrick said.
"We're so relieved," McAuley said.
"There's a few of us that are considering our last years, the knees are getting a bit creaky, we're nearly thinking it's time to hang up the boots, so if that's the case, so it's awesome if that's the case, to go out on a big win like this.
"The last couple of years we've just been so close and haven't been able to do it, but now we have."
