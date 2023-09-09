Reinhold backs up rising star win with grand final best on court performance

Temora's Abbey Reinhold has backed up her Farrer League rising star win with a best on court performance in the Kangaroo's record breaking premiership on Saturday.
The talented shooter was a reliable target for the Kangaroos in their 47-36 win over North Wagga.
Reinhold said she was thrilled to have won the game with her side after coming close so many times before.
Surprised to be named best on court, she felt the whole side put on a good performance.
"It's such a great feeling to win, we've been waiting so long and it feels the best," Reinhold said.
"It felt good on court, we all just gelled so well today, we went out firing and I couldn't fault anyone.
"They definitely made it easy in there for us shooters, our feeders, they gave the ball to us well and made us look good.
"It felt really good."
Temora coach Kath Derrick said it was a well deserved win for Reinhold, who has been reliable week in and out for the side.
"It was completely deserved," Derrick said.
"She's an awesome player, they all are, but she loves big games as you can see.
"She stepped up today and it was excellent."
Reinhold said she still felt the disappointment of last year's finals series heading into the finals series but was overjoyed to have it replaced now.
MORE FARRER LEAGUE NETBALL GRAND FINALS NEWS
"It feels so good to get through this year and get a premiership," she said.
"We washed it away, we had a pretty good game against East Wagga the other week so I think we were just fired up from the get-go and ready to play."
Reinhold joined the A grade side in 2019, alongside fellow premiership winners Halle Derrick and Darcy Manning.
Ahead of the premiership win she said she was feeling confident this year was the one they'd get the coveted cup.
