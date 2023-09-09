A late goal to Will Bauer guided The Rock-Yerong Creek to a thrilling victory in the Farrer League reserve grade grand final.
Bauer kicked the only goal of the final term as the Magpies rallied late to defeat Charles Sturt University by two points.
TRYC captain-coach Dillon Selby was thrilled with his side's victory and admitted the Magpies definitely did it the hard way after kicking 4.11 (35) to CSU's 5.3 (33).
"It's happened for the whole finals series," Selby said.
"But it's unreal and credit to the boys for what we did, we stuck through it and every game was a tight one.
"We had to push through those last five to 10 minutes but we got it in the end and that's all that matters.
"Credit to CSU, they've been the top team all year so it was nice to knock them in the last five or so minutes."
The Bushpigs burst out of the gates early and kicked the opening three goals of the contest to open up a 18-point lead.
Dylan Choy kicked the Magpies' first late in the opening term then a goal just minutes later to Cameron Terlich further reduced CSU's lead.
It was a goalless second term as neither side was able to make the most of their opportunities, however it was the Magpies who had all the possession as they recorded 0.4 to the Bushpigs' 0.1.
Selby then put the Magpies in front early in the third quarter before the Bushpigs kicked the next two to carry a seven-point lead into the final term.
The Magpies kicked three straight behinds in the opening half of the final term before Bauer then kicked the sealer with just minutes remaining.
Selby said that he was elated when Bauer gave the Magpies back the lead, but he admitted that he knew the job wasn't finished just yet.
"Just pure ecstasy and excitement when it went through," he said.
"Just knowing that you're in front, but you know there's still time left so you've just got to knuckle down and really cement it."
Harri White was named best on ground after a brilliant performance and he was especially influential in the final quarter.
Selby thought White was exceptional and said that he was deserving winner of the medal after his performance against the Bushpigs.
"Harri is a real credit to himself," he said.
"I think that his ball work and his hardness around the footy is very consistent.
"No one deserves it more than Harri White and he's a rock local."
White and Bauer weren't the only strong performers for the Magpies with Jordy Prestage, Michael Cummins, Choy and Aidan Adams also having great games.
Heading into round 18 the Magpies weren't even in the top five with a victory against East Wagga-Kooringal in the last round securing them a spot in the elimination final.
The Magpies then rallied off wins against the Hawks, Marrar and then Temora to secure their spot in the decider against the Bushpigs.
It's been a incredible run and Selby was so proud of his side's resilience to fight through the last month of tough games.
"Coming into the last round we had to put a few people out of the team just to get through," he said.
"But credit to our boys, we stuck in there every game and then eventually it just kept building and building and building and it built to this."
It was a heartbreaking loss for the Bushpigs who held the lead for the majority of the contest and they were well served by Henry Armstrong, Hugh Morrison and Sam Severin.
Full Time
TRYC 2.1 2.5 3.8 4.11 (35)
CSU 3.2 3.2 5.3 5.3 (33)
GOALS: TRYC: C.Terlich 1, W.Bauer 1, D.Choy 1, D.Selby 1; CSU: S.Holgate 2, S.Crozier 1, J.McKay 1, R.Mcnab 1
BEST: TRYC: W.Bauer, H.White, J.Prestage, M.Cummins, D.Choy, A.Adams; CSU: H.Armstrong, H.Morrison, S.Severin, J.Raves, D.Kennedy, J.Vogan
Best on ground: Harri White
