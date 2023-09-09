The Daily Advertisersport
A late goal to Will Bauer guided The Rock-Yerong Creek to a thrilling victory in the Farrer League reserve grade grand final

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated September 9 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 4:00pm
TRYC defeated CSU by two points in the Farrer League reserve grade grand final at Robertson Oval. Picture by Les Smith
A late goal to Will Bauer guided The Rock-Yerong Creek to a thrilling victory in the Farrer League reserve grade grand final.

