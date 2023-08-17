The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Northern Jets full-forward Matt Wallis wins his second Farrer League leading goalkicker title

MM
By Matt Malone
August 18 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Jets full-forward Matt Wallis celebrates one of his 68 goals for the season at Victoria Park earlier in the year. Picture by Ash Smith
Northern Jets full-forward Matt Wallis celebrates one of his 68 goals for the season at Victoria Park earlier in the year. Picture by Ash Smith

NORTHERN Jets spearhead Matt Wallis will take confidence of winning a second Farrer League goalkicking title into this year's finals series.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.