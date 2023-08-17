NORTHERN Jets spearhead Matt Wallis will take confidence of winning a second Farrer League goalkicking title into this year's finals series.
Wallis enjoyed his best ever return, kicking 68 goals from 15 games to win the goalkicking by nine from The Rock-Yerong Creek full-forward James Roberts.
It is the first time Wallis has won the award solo after sharing it alongside North Wagga's Daniel Jordan back in 2018.
Wallis, who also has finished runner up on 'three or four' occasions, put this year's career best down to his body.
"I only missed one game this year and it wasn't through injury. Every other year since I smashed my knee, I've struggled to string games together," Wallis said.
"The last couple of years at the Jets when we've been short on numbers, you sort of had to play whether you were right or not, which was fine.
"It was good to actually get through a year. There were times when I probably should have missed a game or two but I sort of don't like watching footy either so it was nice.
"And obviously having a better team and a bit of success around, everything flows that little bit better.
"I guess I was kicking goals but enjoying it a lot more too."
The 29-year-old has established himself as one of the premier key forwards within AFL Riverina since arriving as a fresh-faced youngster at Temora in 2014.
He won a premiership with the Kangaroos that year and spent another season there before moving to Mildura in 2016.
Wallis was in only his second game there when he suffered a broken knee cap, an injury that put him out for the best part of 18 months.
He returned to Temora late in 2017, only to play in a losing grand final and then switched to their arch-rivals, the Jets, the following year.
It's the 2017 loss to Marrar that still sits with him today.
"I've still got the shits about the last flag we lost, that was in 2017, so I'm pretty excited to be playing finals again. Very excited," he said.
Having not played finals since that day in 2017, Wallis is champing at the bit to get back involved in the business end of the season.
"We're there now and you've got to be in it, to win it," he said.
"We've had a few good runs this year but we've also dropped a few games that we probably should have found a way to win in.
"You've got to be excited and happy with where we're up to, but you don't want to build it up too much and not perform on the day.
"I think as a club we're really excited where we're at anyway."
Wallis was well-held early in the round one clash against Marrar but kicked two important goals in their come-from-behind win.
He kicked five in their three-point loss at Ardlethan in round 12 and is set to resume his duel with Bombers full-back Liam James in Saturday's qualifying final on Saturday.
Wallis acknowledges there isn't much between the two teams.
"You've got to be confident every time you take the pitch with the blokes we've got around us, everyone's hitting a pretty sweet patch of form at the moment, we're building well at the right time but Marrar are also a very handy side," he said.
"They move the footy well and have a lot of go-getters that just seem to find a way so I don't think you can be overly confident but we're there now and we've got every shot, as Marrar do, to go that one step further."
Most importantly, Wallis is enjoying his footy and kicking goals for the Jets.
"It has it's moments. I've enjoyed it a lot more being injury-free, so to speak, and having a bit of success it's a bit more enjoyable as well, you get your hands on it a bit more," he said.
"It's a great culture at the Jets too."
