CHARLES Sturt University co-coach Travis Cohalan wants the Bushpigs to be tougher at the contest when they lock horns with East Wagga-Kooringal in Sunday's elimination final.
CSU's only blemish in the last month of football was a 53-point loss to the Hawks at Gumly Oval a couple of weeks ago.
Cohalan concedes the younger university group were 'smashed up' by the Hawks that day and has implored his team to be better at the contest at Maher Oval on Sunday.
"The last time we played them two weeks ago, they clearly outmuscled us, they outhunted us, they smashed us up around the contest and won contested ball quite easily and then won the territory battle," Cohalan said.
"And when you've got a full-forward like Jarrad Boumann and your team's dominating contested ball, clearances and possession, you're going to make it hard for yourself so we've got to go back to winning the ball more at the source, or halving more of the contested ball and then backing ourselves in with the way we want to move the football."
Cohalan said CSU will look to that game a couple of weeks ago as a guide to go to school on where they need to be better.
"I think it's relevant. We only played each other two weeks ago, it's certainly not being used as a motivating factor, it's been used more of a learning tool," he said.
"We had the opportunity to see East Wagga at their best, I think, it was one of the better performances of the year, or one of the better performances of the year that we've come up against, in fairness, we got to see their game style, how they like to move the footy, how they like to defend, how they like to compete in the stoppages so we've definitely been going to school on that, even last week before the Temora game and this week before this weekend."
MORE SPORT NEWS
While the Hawks' loss has been used as a reference, Cohalan hasn't felt the need to address last year's failed finals campaign.
CSU made their return to finals last year for the first time since 2018 and were blown away early on the way to a 69-point loss to North Wagga.
"We haven't spoken about it at all. And no intention to speak about it at all," Cohalan said.
"There's still a lot of new faces, a lot of boys in the team have played an extra 15, 16 games of senior footy, different set of circumstances going into the finals, and I think we're a more mature group, a more resilient group and better equipped to handle what is thrown at us on Sunday than what we were last year."
CSU haven't won a Farrer League final in more than 20 years. This year's fourth-placed finish was their best home and away effort since 2002. The club also enjoyed their first reserve grade minor premiership this year.
While there's plenty of history to achieve, Cohalan said CSU were simply happy to be involved in the business end of the season.
"We're just excited by the opportunity to be in finals," he said.
"We've still got a young and developing group but there's been a clear, linear progression the last three years.
"I think the first year we won six games, last year we won seven and made finals and this year we've won nine and finished fourth on the ladder.
"We're definitely excited and we have been trending in the right direction for a period of time now and we're just excited to get another opportunity to play when it matters.
"Every team at the start of the year, we can all sit around and say we're not thinking about finals and you're probably not thinking about it then but the aim is to progress through the home and away season and qualify for finals so we've ticked that one off and now we're looking forward to putting our best foot forward."
CSU will be boosted by the return of Lachie Moore for Sunday's final, while David Kennedy and Dylan McPhail will also be available for selection.
Harry Robertson is unlikely as he battles a broken rib, while small defender Campbell Watt will miss the remainder of the season due to a university-related overseas trip.
Cohalan conceded Watt is a big loss.
"He's one of the most underrated players in the competition. I don't think he gets the credit he deserves as a lockdown defender," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.