THE tough decision to leave behind all he ever knew has paid off for Marrar forward Mitch Bloomfield.
The dynamic small forward didn't make the decision to leave Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes lightly but the prospect of greater opportunity saw him join Marrar as part of Cal Gardner's new-look Bombers line-up.
It's a move Bloomfield is glad he made as he's rediscovered his love of the game.
"Yeah it was definitely a tough decision because I played all my juniors at Eastlakes, I'd been there forever sort of thing but the thing that got me over the line was a freshen up," Bloomfield said.
"A new look at footy and new opportunities.
"You can get stuck in the same old boring ways and last year going out to training was becoming a bit of a chore but this year I'm loving footy again.
"We're a young side but we've stood up to most challenges that we've faced and I'm really loving this season hey, I'm really enjoying my footy.
"I've found the love for it again this year."
Bloomfield's love for the game is evident with the way he celebrates a goal.
The 23-year-old quickly endeared himself to the Marrar faithful with his energy in attack and after kicking a goal.
There's been plenty of that too as Bloomfield finished the home and away season with 23 goals from 16 games.
He's enjoyed his role at the Bombers.
"Yeah definitely. It helps when we move the ball so well and so quick, it suits my game style when we get the ball in quick and I can get a run on and get under Blake (Walker) and Cal (Gardner)," Bloomfield said.
" I'm loving it, just trying to make the most of my opportunities and when the ball is there and in dispute that I'm always sniffing around the goals somewhere."
Bloomfield was in and out of the MCUE senior team, playing 30 first grade games at the club since making his debut in 2018.
He said having stability in the senior team at Marrar has helped his footy.
"When you're spot's there and you know where you're playing each week, you definitely feel more involved with the group and it's definitely more of a responsibility to have a crack," he said.
"Even with the younger blokes, because we're such a young side, I'm one of the older blokes. We're that young. Even just taking a bit of responsibility to help them out, and you want to perform yourself obviously.
"There's definitely been a bit more opportunity there, also when you're playing all that footy, it's easier to enjoy the season."
Bloomfield hasn't experienced much finals football experience at first grade level so is looking forward to taking the field in Saturday's qualifying final against Northern Jets at Robertson Oval.
"I haven't played many so I'm keen as to rip in," he said.
"The Jets are obviously a tough one, they've got us and we've got them but I'm keen to get out on the big stage and see what I can do."
Bloomfield believes if Marrar can produce their best, they will take some stopping.
"Yep, definitely. I think we're both probably suited for Robbo, we're both running sides, if we play to the best we can and try to move the footy the way we want to move the footy, I think we're going to be hard to stop," he said.
"Especially if Zach Walgers is on."
