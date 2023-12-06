The Daily Advertisersport
Farrer League season to open with grand final rematch

By Matt Malone
December 6 2023 - 12:30pm
The Rock-Yerong Creek's Liam Lupton marks during the Farrer League grand final against Northern Jets at Robertson Oval in September. Picture by Les Smith
The Rock-Yerong Creek's Liam Lupton marks during the Farrer League grand final against Northern Jets at Robertson Oval in September. Picture by Les Smith

A GRAND final rematch will open the Farrer League season next year.

