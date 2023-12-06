Farrer League season to open with grand final rematch

A GRAND final rematch will open the Farrer League season next year.
The Rock-Yerong Creek will lock horns with Northern Jets at home at Victoria Park to begin the Farrer League season with a bang.
While the full draw is expected to be released in coming days, AFL Riverina have confirmed that both TRYC and Turvey Park will have home games in round one to unfurl their premiership flags in front of their supporters.
TRYC will take on the Jets on Saturday, April 6, with the opening round of the Riverina League to follow a week later.
The Magpies outlasted the Jets by seven points in this year's Farrer League grand final.
TRYC co-coach Heath Russell believes the grand final rematch is a good way to start the year.
"It will be exciting," Russell said.
"It will be a big occasion, obviously to celebrate this year's success and then also to play a quality outfit who we had some really good battles with this year.
"It will be a good opportunity for us to find out very early where we're tracking."
They are yet to bring in any new players but have bid farewell to Canberra-based footballers Liam Lupton and Joey Hancock.
The Magpies will have a later start to pre-season this campaign and will get training underway in January.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.