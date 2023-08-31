THOUSANDS of kilometres done in the car and train is just two wins away from paying the ultimate dividend for Jeromy Lucas.
A last-minute decision to pull the boots back on for his home club has proven well worthwhile for the talented Melbourne-based footballer.
Lucas was playing in the VFL with Port Melbourne in 2021 when a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) brought his promising career to a screeching halt.
After two seasons on the sidelines, Lucas began to get itchy feet early in the year and made the last-minute decision to sign with the Jets.
"Originally it started with the thought last year of playing but I suppose it came a little bit later, just before the season started and I spoke to Mitch (Haddrill)," Lucas said.
"I wasn't planning on playing this year but then footy season started and I felt that itch again and want to play.
"I think it was pretty much just before the season, that's when I finally decided to get back into it."
Studying university in Melbourne, Lucas initially only committed to a few games early in the year with the plan to play more regularly in the second half of the season once his work placement was finished.
It's fair to say once Lucas got a taste for footy again, he was hooked. The records show Lucas has not missed a game for the Jets this season.
"I just didn't want to take on too much at the start," he explained.
"I had placement for uni and I didn't know how that would go with travelling back and forth but then I found once placement started that I could travel back and it worked pretty well.
"Then I felt as though that if I missed a game, you lose that touch so I think getting that continuity with playing and I was enjoying it, I was enjoying coming back and I found the travel pretty good so I tried to get back as much as I could and it worked out that I could play all of the season.
"It worked out well."
Lucas has done a few trips behind the wheel as well as plenty of trips by train.
It hasn't affected his footy, highlighted by his third place finish in Wednesday night's Gerald Clear Medal.
It's a fair effort by the 23-year-old when you consider he's competing against the likes of Mitch Haddrill, Jack Harper and Lachie Jones, just to name a few, for votes.
"I think at the start, having them two years off, you're probably a bit out of touch with footy and it probably took me a month to get into it and feel comfortable again and get your confidence," he said.
"But once I did, I think that back half of the year I felt more confident and probably played a bit better footy.
"It's just getting used to it again, playing in the Farrer League, making that adjustment. It makes it easier coming back to the Jets, the junior club."
Lucas hadn't played at the Jets since his under 18 year in 2019 when he managed two games while juggling his commitments with Oakleigh Chargers, Giants Academy and school footy.
He has thoroughly enjoyed returning home this year and playing his part in the Jets' revival.
"It's nice to get that culture back at the Jets, and numbers," Lucas said.
"In the past that hasn't been there but I feel that lots of the younger ones have come back this year and even seeing the reserve grade get full numbers, in the past they've struggled to get numbers together. I think that's really good, even at training there's been a lot better numbers.
"You can train first and second grade, I think that makes a big difference so I think the culture's definitely improved a lot and it's been enjoyable. It's gone really quick."
As for Marrar and Saturday's preliminary final at Robertson Oval, Lucas believes the Jets are good enough.
"I think so. We know we can play a lot better compared to that game against Marrar," he said.
"We know if we can bring our best it is good enough. It is easier said than done and they're a very good side. They've proved it, time and time again.
"We've just got to come out with confidence, I think it will be a good game, close and I feel as though we should back ourselves and give it our best shot."
