Jets welcome home exciting young talent for upcoming Farrer League season

Northern Jets will welcome home Charlie McCormack for the upcoming season.
The talented young forward returns to the Jets after a season away in the Riverina League where he made a handful of senior appearances for Coolamon and was part of their reserve grade premiership side.
It was a busy year for McCormack who also juggled representative commitments with GWS Giants, Allies and Murray Bushrangers.
Jets coach Jack Harper said that while it was unfortunate that McCormack didn't get picked up by an AFL club during the national and rookie drafts, he was excited to welcome the Ariah Park local back to the club.
"Yeah absolutely," Harper said.
"It was obviously unfortunate that he didn't get picked up and it didn't fall in line for him.
"I know how hard he was working and how he wanted to achieve it, but on the flip side he's a pretty handy signing for us there's no doubt."
A Jets junior, McCormack played 17 senior games for the club across the 2021-22 seasons before making the move to the Hoppers.
Harper said that the club kept in contact with McCormack during his time away from the Jets and offered him the opportunity to return home once he didn't get picked up at the end of last year.
"He's always been an Ariah Park and a Jets boy and all of his mates are still playing out at the Jets," he said.
"He's still living in Ariah Park and we never left contact, we just wanted to make sure we were always there supporting him with whatever he wanted to do.
"Once he didn't get picked up, we said there's always an opportunity to come back and play and that's how it all came about."
McCormack will remain tied to the Giants through their academy as an over aged player in 2024 and potentially could make a number of VFL appearances for GWS throughout the season.
Harper was unsure of how many games the Jets would have McCormack for but believed they would have his services for at least half the season.
"It's all still up in the air and nothing is set in concrete yet," he said.
"We'll look to see Charlie for six to eight games and potentially more, but it's all dependent on the talent program and some potential VFL games and that with the Giants.
"None of that is locked in and he hasn't committed to any games per say, but we are pretty confident that we will see him for the majority of the year."
McCormack is the third former local to return back to the Jets for the upcoming season joining Paddy Bray and Max Harper in returning to the club.
Harper said it was always great to see local players returning to the Jets and that McCormack was a fantastic addition for the 2024 season.
"We'll always welcome locals back with open arms and it continues down the path that we put local first," he said.
"Charlie is a fantastic talent, he's incredibly athletic and for a big man he's got some unbelievably good skills.
"He makes every defender's job pretty hard so we are stoked to have him back."
The Jets will also welcome back Harry Collis for the upcoming season after he spent 2023 working on a cattle station in the Northern Territory.
Collis made three senior appearances for the Jets across the 2021-22 seasons and was part of their 2022 under 17.5 premiership side.
Harper was looking forward to having Collis back at the Jets for the upcoming season.
"Yeah it's fantastic," he said.
"H is a very talented young kid, he's got a lot of silky skills and he's fit and tough.
"He fits in perfectly and he's played first grade for us a few years ago so it's not like he's a complete inexperienced player.
"To have someone like him come in as well and bolster our side is very handy."
