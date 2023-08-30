MARRAR assistant coach Zach Walgers enhanced his standing within the Farrer League by winning his first Gerald Clear Medal on Wednesday night.
Walgers became just the second player to complete the Player of the Year-Clear Medal double when taking a five-vote victory at the Farrer League presentation night at The Rules Club.
Walgers powered home to finish with 25 votes and score a comfortable victory from Barellan speedster Dean Schmetzer (20 votes) and Northern Jets midfielder Jeromy Lucas (19).
The Rock-Yerong Creek co-captain Curtis Steele finished fourth on 18 votes. He had all 18 by the halfway mark of the season to be a runaway early leader but failed to poll a vote after then as injury ruined the second half of his year.
It was Schmetzer, the dashing Barellan midfielder, that led the count by four with four rounds remaining but Walgers finished with a flurry, being named best-on-ground in Marrar's final three games to storm to victory.
It was vindication of sorts for the full-time shift of Walgers into the midfield this season after being one of the competition's most dangerous forwards in recent years.
Walgers was yet to win a club best and fairest before Wednesday night's breakthrough league medal win.
The 25-year-old polled in eight of Marrar's last nine games and collected seven best-on-grounds for the year.
Walgers' medal win comes as he tries to return from a hamstring injury to line-up for Marrar in Saturday's preliminary final showdown against Northern Jets at Robertson Oval.
Walgers' injured his hamstring in the win over the Jets in the qualifying final and missed the Bombers' second semi-final loss to TRYC last Saturday.
Others to poll well in the Clear Medal was TRYC spearhead James Roberts on 16, along with Barellan big man Riley Irvin on 15. Charles Sturt University midfielder Lachie Moore was next on 13.
Fellow CSU midfielder Lachie Holmes was named the Farrer League's rising star.
Temora's Brad Moye won the Alan Carroll Medal for best and fairest in reserve grade, claiming the award 10 years after his brother Jackson did.
Moye polled 19 votes from 11 games to win by two votes from CSU's James Crozier and TRYC's Michael Cummins.
Northern Jets young gun Harry Roscarel captured the David 'Sandman' Oehm Medal for best and fairest in the under 17 competition.
Roscarel polled 14 votes to beat North Wagga's Jackson Connolly by three, with Marrar's Jordan Saffery and Jets' Taylor Heath a further two back in a share for third.
Barellan's Jacquie Overs was named Farrer League's Volunteer of the Year, while the Northern Jets took out the club championship.
Northern Jets' Matt Wallis (first grade), Marrar's John Hoey and Temora's Oscar Roberts (under 18) were also presented with their leading goalkicker awards.
25 - Zach Walgers (Marrar)
20 - Dean Schmetzer (Barellan)
19 - Jeromy Lucas (Northern Jets)
18 - Curtis Steele (TRYC)
16 - James Roberts (TRYC)
15 - Riley Irvin (Barellan)
