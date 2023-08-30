The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Marrar's Zach Walgers win the 2023 Gerald Clear Medal

MM
By Matt Malone
August 30 2023 - 9:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marrar's Zach Walgers with the Gerald Clear Medal at The Rules Club on Wednesday night. Picture by Les Smith
Marrar's Zach Walgers with the Gerald Clear Medal at The Rules Club on Wednesday night. Picture by Les Smith

MARRAR assistant coach Zach Walgers enhanced his standing within the Farrer League by winning his first Gerald Clear Medal on Wednesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.