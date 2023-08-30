Eastlakes-MCU will play Turvey Park in this Sunday's Wagga District Junior Football League under 11's grand final after clinching a nail biting preliminary final by five points over Coolamon.
Goannas coach Trent Balding admitted there was some nervous moments in the final minutes of the contest but was thrilled they could hold on to claim the 3.7 (25) to 3.2 (20) victory.
"Definitely, everyone's heart was in their mouth for the last two minutes of the game," Balding said.
"Coolamon were surging pretty hard and they've got that never say die attitude as do we which made it a good game and a really tough fought out contest."
While eventually getting over the line, the Goannas didn't have it entirely their own way as they went into quarter time trailing by 13 points.
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Balding admitted that it wasn't the greatest of starts but said that he was proud of the way his side got themselves back into the contest.
"Yeah they responded really well," he said.
"They came in two goals down at quarter time and we just asked them for a bit of a lift and they all responded really well and worked as a tight group.
"They are just a really good bunch of kids and they all play footy for each other and that's what we want to see."
There was a number of strong performers for the Goannas with Leni Robertson, Joseph Byrne and Nate Schofield all having great games against the Hoppers.
Balding noted the efforts of Robertson who has been a workhorse for the Goannas all season and had another big game against Coolamon.
"Leni is just a workhorse and gives 110 per cent every week," he said.
"He is certainly a really good player, he's our workhorse so he had an absolute cracking game."
Defeating the Bulldogs in the grand final will be no easy task as Turvey Park are currently undefeated after having a terrific season.
Balding knew the Goannas certainly have a big challenge in front of them but believed they absolutely had a chance to pull off an upset in the decider.
"Yeah I think they do," he said.
"We played them about three weeks ago just in the home and away season and we sort of matched them for about two and a half quarters I reckon.
"They are a quality side and when you have those little lapses they can put a score on you pretty quick, but if our boys show a bit of belief and focus all game then there's no reason why we can't have another upset.
"Within our playing group we certainly believe we can win."
Win or lose on Sunday, Balding will still be extremely proud of his side who have had a successful first year of competitive football.
"Ryan Schofield and I have had the kids for five years now coaching them," he said.
"The growth that we've seen in five years, we are enormously proud of the kids and they are just a really good bunch of kids to coach."
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong will play Coolamon in the under 13's grand final while Turvey Park Red will play Wagga Swans in the under 15's decider.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.