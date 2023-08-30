The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Eastlakes-MCU will play Turvey Park in this Sunday's Wagga District Junior Football League under 11's grand final

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 30 2023 - 3:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coolamon's Jack Billingham makes a last ditch effort to disrupt the kick of Eastlakes-MCU's Jonah Suidgeest. Picture by Les Smith
Coolamon's Jack Billingham makes a last ditch effort to disrupt the kick of Eastlakes-MCU's Jonah Suidgeest. Picture by Les Smith

Eastlakes-MCU will play Turvey Park in this Sunday's Wagga District Junior Football League under 11's grand final after clinching a nail biting preliminary final by five points over Coolamon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.