Minor premiers Turvey Park may have earnt the right to a second chance but they have no intention of using it.
The Bulldogs will face off against Griffith in this Saturday's Riverina League second semi final with the winner earning their spot in the big dance while the loser will have to face either Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong or Collingullie-Glenfield Park in a preliminary final.
Turvey Park are only one win away from their first grand final appearance in over a decade and Bulldogs coach Michael Mazzocchi was hopeful his side could seize the opportunity presented to them.
"I mean obviously we've spoken heavily to the players around focusing on this game," Mazzocchi said.
"You can't let your mind wonder too far about what if or what can be because you'll find it will slip away from you pretty quickly.
"All of our attention is going to be on this two hours but in saying that we do have the right to a double chance but we don't want to use it.
"We want to make sure we use this and we will just focus on these two hours coming up on Saturday and get that job done and then hopefully we can look forward and go from there."
The Bulldogs and Swans have one win apiece this season after two close encounters and with so much on the line on Saturday Mazzocchi was expecting another close contest against Griffith.
"Yeah definitely," he said.
"We will go into the game preparing for a four quarter battle and it will go right to the death.
"We've got to be prepared to fight it out against these quality sides from here on in.
"Obviously we've earnt the right to a double chance but we certainly don't want to be using it, we want to go into this game with the mindset that we can win if we are good enough for long enough."
Mazzocchi watched the Swans knock off the Lions in the qualifying final and admitted that he was impressed by the performance of the young Griffith outfit.
"They were really impressive," he said.
"Obviously there was no real surprises as we've played them twice this year and that game style has been a game style they've played with for most of the year.
"I was really impressed with how they used that ground, they were pretty quick and they probably had a bit too much leg speed on the outside for Ganmain.
"I was certainly impressed, I wasn't sure who we would be playing because they are both quality teams but on the day Griffith were too good and we certainly are going to have to be at our best to beat them."
The Swans had a number of standout performers in the win over the Lions with Jack Rowston, Henry Delves and Rhys Pollock all having outstanding games.
While noting the performance of the trio, Mazzocchi said he believed there were quite a few Swans players that could hurt his side if they weren't kept under control.
"I think what I learnt from Saturday was that they've actually got a really even top end," he said.
"Guys like Taine Moraschi, their captain Jack Rowston and obviously Pollock is a quality footballer.
"Kahlan Spencer I thought really played well in patches then Delves kicked four on the day.
"So coming out of it, I thought they've got a group of really quality top end players and I think as a whole playing group it's going to be about that one-on-one accountability.
"We won't just look to shutdown one player in particular because the other four, five or six might pop up and beat us on the other end."
